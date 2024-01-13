Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa’s Youth

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos 2024 is underscoring the pressing need for global investments, particularly in the blooming youth of Africa, where the median age is a mere 19. The continent is brimming with potential, making it a focus for investment in education, skills, healthcare, and job creation.

Investing in the Youth: Africa’s Prosperous Future

It is a crucial fact that 25% of the global population is under 14, and Africa is expected to constitute a quarter of the world’s population by 2050. More than numbers, these statistics represent an untapped reservoir of potential. The vibrant youth in Africa could be a significant economic force if given the right opportunities. This has been clearly demonstrated by the success of the Move Afrika: Rwanda event, which not only created job prospects but also showcased the thriving creative economy.

Perils of Neglect: Unaddressed Risks

However, failing to invest in this demographic time bomb carries its own risks. Extreme poverty could increase, and the trust between African nations and the West could be irreversibly damaged. Nigeria, predicted to be the second most populous country by 2100, could face severe challenges if the potential of its burgeoning youth population is not harnessed.

Actionable Investments for 2024: Health, Education, Green Jobs

To foster growth and rebuild trust, it is crucial that leaders prioritize investments in three key sectors: healthcare, education, and green jobs. The fight against malaria needs to be bolstered with new vaccines, and children in crisis need continuous educational support. Transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy jobs will not only address climate change but also generate employment for the young, dynamic population of Africa. The urgency of these investments is undeniable if we are to leverage the youthful energy of Africa’s growing population and combat challenges like climate change.