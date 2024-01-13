en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa’s Youth

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa’s Youth

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos 2024 is underscoring the pressing need for global investments, particularly in the blooming youth of Africa, where the median age is a mere 19. The continent is brimming with potential, making it a focus for investment in education, skills, healthcare, and job creation.

Investing in the Youth: Africa’s Prosperous Future

It is a crucial fact that 25% of the global population is under 14, and Africa is expected to constitute a quarter of the world’s population by 2050. More than numbers, these statistics represent an untapped reservoir of potential. The vibrant youth in Africa could be a significant economic force if given the right opportunities. This has been clearly demonstrated by the success of the Move Afrika: Rwanda event, which not only created job prospects but also showcased the thriving creative economy.

Perils of Neglect: Unaddressed Risks

However, failing to invest in this demographic time bomb carries its own risks. Extreme poverty could increase, and the trust between African nations and the West could be irreversibly damaged. Nigeria, predicted to be the second most populous country by 2100, could face severe challenges if the potential of its burgeoning youth population is not harnessed.

Actionable Investments for 2024: Health, Education, Green Jobs

To foster growth and rebuild trust, it is crucial that leaders prioritize investments in three key sectors: healthcare, education, and green jobs. The fight against malaria needs to be bolstered with new vaccines, and children in crisis need continuous educational support. Transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy jobs will not only address climate change but also generate employment for the young, dynamic population of Africa. The urgency of these investments is undeniable if we are to leverage the youthful energy of Africa’s growing population and combat challenges like climate change.

0
Africa International Relations Investments
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
51 mins ago
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
In a digital missive to the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, gospel artist Sonnie Badu has outlined a six-pronged strategy as they gear up for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024. This guidance, replete with cultural and sporting wisdom, comes at a crucial juncture for the team as they seek to claim
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
2 hours ago
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
2 hours ago
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Ghana's Energy Ministry Vows to End 'Dumsor', Promises Reliable Power Supply
1 hour ago
Ghana's Energy Ministry Vows to End 'Dumsor', Promises Reliable Power Supply
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers' Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards
2 hours ago
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers' Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
2 hours ago
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Latest Headlines
World News
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
54 seconds
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
2 mins
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
3 mins
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
4 mins
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
4 mins
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
4 mins
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
5 mins
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
6 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
6 mins
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app