D.E. Shaw & Co.’s Composite Fund Outperforms Multistrategy Average, Returns Profits to Clients

D.E. Shaw & Co., a $60 billion quantitative hedge fund, has reported an impressive 9.6% return in its flagship Composite fund in 2023, outshining the average for multistrategy funds, which stood at 4.9% through November. The fund’s solid performance was backed by a diverse range of bets across different asset classes and regions.

Stellar Performance Amid Market Volatility

Despite a year marked by high volatility in the U.S. bond market and unexpected gains in equity markets, largely propelled by several major technology companies, the Composite fund navigated the tumultuous waters successfully. Echoing the success, the firm’s second-largest fund, the Oculus fund, focused on macro wagers, also clocked a commendable 7.8% return.

(Read Also: Layer 2 Scaling Solutions Arbitrum and Optimism Surge Amid Crypto Market Rally)

Returning Profits to Clients

In a noteworthy move, despite the mixed results in the hedge fund industry and challenging market conditions, D.E. Shaw & Co. has committed to return all 2023 profits from these two funds to its clients.

Track Record of Success

The Composite fund has been largely successful, registering only one loss-making year since its inception in 2001, and posting double-digit gains in 17 of the past 22 years. Similarly, the Oculus fund has never experienced a negative year, averaging nearly 13% annual returns since it started in 2004.

Founded by David E. Shaw in 1988, the firm has been a trailblazer in algorithmic trading and now encompasses human-run investing, private equity, and long-oriented wagers. While Shaw himself has not been involved in the day-to-day management since the early 2000s, an executive committee now oversees operations.

(Read Also: Significant Land Subsidence Threatens U.S. East Coast: Study Reveals)