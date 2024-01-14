Curraghmore Whiskey Secures €2.1m Investment for Expansion

Richard de la Poer Beresford, also recognized as Richard Tyrone, has succeeded in securing a notable €2.1 million for his enterprise, Curraghmore Whiskey. The fund procurement process was facilitated by the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) and MC2 Accountants. The investment is designated for the expansion of the venture, with a primary emphasis on a promotional campaign for the firm’s imminent single-estate whiskey releases.

Curraghmore Whiskey: A Unique Offering

The upcoming products from Curraghmore Whiskey stand out because of their unique origin. The liquors are crafted using grain cultivated on the Curraghmore Estate, lending them a distinctive character that is expected to appeal to whiskey connoisseurs. Previously, in October 2022, the Sunday Independent had reported that the development of the distillery and visitor centre was predicted to cost around €9.3 million. This figure underlines the scale of the investment in the whiskey business’s infrastructure.

Targeting the Premium Market Segment

Curraghmore Whiskey is manoeuvring itself into the premium market segment, setting its sights on attracting discerning customers. The brand’s focus on single-estate releases and the upcoming marketing campaign both align with this strategy. The company’s ability to secure significant funding further validates its potential to compete at the high end of the whiskey market.

An Alliance with Next Level Distillers

Further bolstering the brand’s prospects, Richard Tyrone has announced a partnership with Next Level Distillers on the Curraghmore Whiskey website. This consultancy firm, helmed by former Powerscourt Distillery master distiller Noel Sweeney, is set to provide expert advice on maturation programs and bottling processes. This collaboration is expected to further enhance the quality and appeal of Curraghmore Whiskey’s offerings, solidifying its position in the premium whiskey market.