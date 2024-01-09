en English
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Venture Capital Sees Sharp Decline in Q4 2023, Yet Hopes Remain High

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Cryptocurrency Venture Capital Sees Sharp Decline in Q4 2023, Yet Hopes Remain High

The fourth quarter of 2023 bore witness to a prominent setback in the cryptocurrency industry, as reported by Galaxy Research. A marked slowdown in venture capital (VC) inflows into the sector was observed, with the deal count plunging to a disheartening 359. This figure depicts a severe decrease from the 430 deals recorded in the third quarter and an even starker decline from the 1,119 deals in Q1 2022.

Critical Downfall in Total Investment

The total volume of investment also tumbled, slipping below the $2 billion mark. This is less than half of the $3.8 billion invested in Q3 and a far cry from Q1 2022’s staggering $14.2 billion. The cryptocurrency venture capital sector is undoubtedly facing a challenging phase, as the figures clearly illustrate.

Investors’ Cautious Approach

Alex Thorn, Head of Research at Galaxy Digital, shed light on the predicament. He emphasized the cautious approach that investors have adopted towards the crypto VC sector. This hesitancy may be one of the principal factors contributing to the current downturn. Despite this, the report has also identified potential rays of hope in this gloomy scenario.

Emerging Trends Amidst the Decline

Amidst the decline, certain emerging trends have been spotted, offering a glimmer of optimism. Fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized finance (DeFi) have been earmarked as potential zones of growth, once the market conditions recuperate. The anticipation is that the advent of more robust regulatory frameworks, along with the progression of promising applications, could herald a new epoch of innovation and investment in the cryptocurrency industry. Until that point, however, the crypto community remains hopeful for a swift market recovery.

Cryptocurrency Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

