en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Market Sees Mixed Movements as SEC Deadline Approaches

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Cryptocurrency Market Sees Mixed Movements as SEC Deadline Approaches

In a day of high anticipation, the cryptocurrency market saw mixed movements. Bitcoin experienced a dip, falling over 2% to settle at a value of $45,398.66, whilst Ether surged more than 7% to reach a peak of $2,434.41, marking its highest level since May 2022. The focus of investors worldwide was trained on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a key deadline approached. The SEC was set to make a decision on the approval of the Ark 21Shares spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

The False Alarm and Market Movements

This key event followed a false announcement from an SEC account that had been compromised, adding a layer of uncertainty to the market. As Bitcoin’s decline continued from the previous day, Ether showcased a significant increase. Analysts have suggested that the market might be shifting its focus to the potential approval of spot Ether ETFs. Decisions on these applications are expected to start rolling out in May.

Impending Approvals and Market Implications

Firms such as BlackRock, Invesco, Ark, VanEck, and Grayscale are lined up for approval. Grayscale, in particular, is looking to convert its existing Ethereum Trust into an ETF. The market is also contemplating the implications of an approval. This could potentially trigger a ‘sell the news’ event, and subsequent price corrections could ensue. CryptoQuant’s head of research indicated that if Bitcoin’s price surges significantly following the SEC’s decision, a correction could occur, potentially dragging the price down to as low as $36,000.

Ether’s Rally and the Greater Market

As the market holds its breath in anticipation of these regulatory developments, Ether’s rally against Bitcoin stands out. This rally is notable as it usually precedes broader altcoin rallies and follows bullish trends in the Bitcoin market. Amidst the uncertainty of SEC decisions and market movements, one thing is clear: the world of cryptocurrency continues to be a dynamic and exciting landscape.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
9 mins ago
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024
Australia’s corporate watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), is set to adopt a more aggressive litigation approach in 2024 in a bid to protect investors and consumers from unethical corporate practices. The move marks a significant shift in the commission’s strategy, as it gears up to take on high-risk, high-reward lawsuits against firms
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024
Ethereum Classic Experiences Heightened Volatility and Trading Volume
2 hours ago
Ethereum Classic Experiences Heightened Volatility and Trading Volume
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
2 hours ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
FinchTrade and Cypator Join Forces to Boost Liquidity in Cryptocurrency Trading
45 mins ago
FinchTrade and Cypator Join Forces to Boost Liquidity in Cryptocurrency Trading
Rune Christensen's 'Endgame': A Grand Plan to Revive DeFi
55 mins ago
Rune Christensen's 'Endgame': A Grand Plan to Revive DeFi
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC's Verdict on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid False Post Chaos
56 mins ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC's Verdict on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid False Post Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
1 min
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
3 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
5 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
6 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
6 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
8 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
8 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
9 mins
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app