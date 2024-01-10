Cryptocurrency Market Sees Mixed Movements as SEC Deadline Approaches

In a day of high anticipation, the cryptocurrency market saw mixed movements. Bitcoin experienced a dip, falling over 2% to settle at a value of $45,398.66, whilst Ether surged more than 7% to reach a peak of $2,434.41, marking its highest level since May 2022. The focus of investors worldwide was trained on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a key deadline approached. The SEC was set to make a decision on the approval of the Ark 21Shares spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

The False Alarm and Market Movements

This key event followed a false announcement from an SEC account that had been compromised, adding a layer of uncertainty to the market. As Bitcoin’s decline continued from the previous day, Ether showcased a significant increase. Analysts have suggested that the market might be shifting its focus to the potential approval of spot Ether ETFs. Decisions on these applications are expected to start rolling out in May.

Impending Approvals and Market Implications

Firms such as BlackRock, Invesco, Ark, VanEck, and Grayscale are lined up for approval. Grayscale, in particular, is looking to convert its existing Ethereum Trust into an ETF. The market is also contemplating the implications of an approval. This could potentially trigger a ‘sell the news’ event, and subsequent price corrections could ensue. CryptoQuant’s head of research indicated that if Bitcoin’s price surges significantly following the SEC’s decision, a correction could occur, potentially dragging the price down to as low as $36,000.

Ether’s Rally and the Greater Market

As the market holds its breath in anticipation of these regulatory developments, Ether’s rally against Bitcoin stands out. This rally is notable as it usually precedes broader altcoin rallies and follows bullish trends in the Bitcoin market. Amidst the uncertainty of SEC decisions and market movements, one thing is clear: the world of cryptocurrency continues to be a dynamic and exciting landscape.