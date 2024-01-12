en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings

The cryptocurrency industry is currently brimming with anticipation, as speculations are rife about the potential contenders for public offerings. A recent analysis conducted by CoinDesk, a leading media platform in the crypto realm, has shed light on the possible future of the domain. Although the list CoinDesk has provided does not claim to be definitive, it underscores the sectors of exchange, custody, and stablecoins as fertile grounds for expansion, particularly in the event of a crypto market rebound.

Eye on Kraken

One company that has attracted significant attention in this context is Kraken, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. Public statements made by Kraken’s CEO, Dave Ripley, reveal the firm’s keen interest in going public. In the past, Kraken initiated the process by submitting to a review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, after a year-long examination, the SEC did not pronounce Kraken as an ‘effective’ candidate for a public offering.

The Road Ahead

Despite the initial hurdle, recent developments suggest that Kraken is refortifying its executive lineup with individuals experienced in public offerings. This strategic maneuver includes the recruitment of C.J. Rinaldi as Chief Compliance Officer and Carrie Dolan as Chief Financial Officer. These high-level appointments hint at Kraken’s renewed determination to pursue a public listing.

Optimism in the Crypto Sector

Meanwhile, optimism is palpable in the crypto sector. The revival of Circle Internet Financial’s proposal to go public via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the SEC is a noteworthy development. The rebound in crypto venture funding in the first quarter of the year further fuels this optimism. The domain also witnessed a significant trade in shares of U.S. listed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), post SEC’s approval. These events underscore the intense competition for market share among various cryptocurrency companies and the impact of ETF launches on Bitcoin prices. The future may also see more innovative crypto ETFs, given the regulatory nods, fees, and estimated flows for the spot Bitcoin ETFs.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
In the early hours of a recent Friday, Nigeria awoke to a new era of self-sufficiency in petroleum products as the Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, commenced operations. The refinery’s inauguration follows the delivery of six million barrels of crude oil, marking the beginning of a journey that may end the nation’s dependency
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
S&P 500's Industrial Sector Surges in Q4, Outpacing Overall Index
2 mins ago
S&P 500's Industrial Sector Surges in Q4, Outpacing Overall Index
BioMarin's Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Ajer To Depart
3 mins ago
BioMarin's Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Ajer To Depart
Navigating through Market Volatility: Wells Fargo's Guidance amid Economic Uncertainty
50 seconds ago
Navigating through Market Volatility: Wells Fargo's Guidance amid Economic Uncertainty
Scott A. Snyder Advocates for AI Readiness Amid Post-Pandemic Digital Shifts
1 min ago
Scott A. Snyder Advocates for AI Readiness Amid Post-Pandemic Digital Shifts
Clover Health Investments Corp: A Glimpse into the Stock Price Movement and Financial Outlook
2 mins ago
Clover Health Investments Corp: A Glimpse into the Stock Price Movement and Financial Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
3 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
4 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
4 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
4 mins
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
4 mins
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
5 mins
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
5 mins
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
6 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
8 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app