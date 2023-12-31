en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Insider Sells 3,000 Shares; Stock Maintains Upward Trend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:05 pm EST
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Insider Sells 3,000 Shares; Stock Maintains Upward Trend

Stephen F. Betz, an insider at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRN), has recently sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock at an average price of $35.89, totaling $107,670. Despite this sizable transaction, Betz remains a significant stakeholder in the company, retaining 79,298 shares valued at approximately $2.85 million. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Market Performance

The company’s shares marked their opening at $35.58, boasting a market capitalization of $2.38 billion. The stock has a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.55, indicating a moderate level of volatility. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance has shown a steady upward trend, with a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a low of $15.23 and a high of $37.88.

Latest Quarterly Earnings Report

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01), falling short of the consensus estimate of ($0.89). The company posted quarterly revenue of $0.35 million, with a negative return on equity of 57.04%, and a net margin of -4,223.27%. Analysts have projected an EPS of -$3.66 for the current fiscal year. The stock has received an average rating of ‘Moderate Buy’ and a price target of $44.33 from various research firms.

Investor Interest and Company Focus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Prominent institutional investors and hedge funds such as BlackRock Inc., Wellington Management Group LLP, Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp, and FMR LLC have updated their positions. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the development of treatments for endocrine diseases and tumors. Its flagship product candidate, Paltusotine, has completed Phase III trials for acromegaly and Phase II trials for carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

0
Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up

By Dil Bar Irshad

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Amplifies Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By María Alejandra Trujillo

StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group

By BNN Correspondents

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to 'Buy' by StockNews.com ...
@Business · 3 mins
Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to 'Buy' by StockNews.com ...
heart comment 0
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations

By Geeta Pillai

Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake

By Quadri Adejumo

Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By Hadeel Hashem

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Latest Headlines
World News
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
3 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
4 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
5 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
6 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
7 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
7 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
8 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
8 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
8 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
14 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app