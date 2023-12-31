Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Insider Sells 3,000 Shares; Stock Maintains Upward Trend

Stephen F. Betz, an insider at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRN), has recently sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock at an average price of $35.89, totaling $107,670. Despite this sizable transaction, Betz remains a significant stakeholder in the company, retaining 79,298 shares valued at approximately $2.85 million. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Market Performance

The company’s shares marked their opening at $35.58, boasting a market capitalization of $2.38 billion. The stock has a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.55, indicating a moderate level of volatility. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance has shown a steady upward trend, with a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a low of $15.23 and a high of $37.88.

Latest Quarterly Earnings Report

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01), falling short of the consensus estimate of ($0.89). The company posted quarterly revenue of $0.35 million, with a negative return on equity of 57.04%, and a net margin of -4,223.27%. Analysts have projected an EPS of -$3.66 for the current fiscal year. The stock has received an average rating of ‘Moderate Buy’ and a price target of $44.33 from various research firms.

Investor Interest and Company Focus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Prominent institutional investors and hedge funds such as BlackRock Inc., Wellington Management Group LLP, Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp, and FMR LLC have updated their positions. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the development of treatments for endocrine diseases and tumors. Its flagship product candidate, Paltusotine, has completed Phase III trials for acromegaly and Phase II trials for carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).