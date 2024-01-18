Cramer Cautions Investors as SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETPs

Financial expert Jim Cramer has offered a word of caution to investors following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) recent decision to approve spot bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs). The CNBC heavyweight, while not entirely against investing in Bitcoin, underscored the risks inherent in these new investment avenues and cited JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's skeptical stance on Bitcoin as a testament to the 'caveat emptor' situation at hand.

Spot Bitcoin ETPs: A New Dawn in Investment

ETPs, which include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded notes, promise to offer regular investors greater access to the volatile cryptocurrency market, potentially ushering it into the mainstream financial fold. However, Cramer was quick to point out that the SEC's approval is not tantamount to an endorsement of these products. He reminded investors that SEC Chair Gary Gensler has previously expressed concerns over cryptocurrencies and that the agency has rejected over 20 filings for spot Bitcoin ETPs between 2018 and 2023.

Bitcoin: An Established Currency?

Despite his cautionary stance, Cramer acknowledged the established nature of Bitcoin after 15 years of existence. He clarified that he did not seek to dissuade anyone from speculating in cryptocurrency, but emphasized the importance of conducting thorough research before investing. Cramer also mentioned his no-cost guide to investing and extended an invitation to investors to join the CNBC Investing Club to follow his market maneuvers.

The SEC's decision to approve 11 spot bitcoin ETFs on January 10, 2024, is a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry. This landmark approval, a first of its kind, came after a series of rejections over the past decade. The key issue that informed this breakthrough was the inclusion of sufficient measures to prevent fraud and manipulation. This decision has now opened the door for U.S.-based institutional and retail investors to gain direct exposure to the spot bitcoin market without the need to custody the Bitcoin.