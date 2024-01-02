en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Coupang Witnesses Notable Decline in Short Interest: A Bullish Signal?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Coupang Witnesses Notable Decline in Short Interest: A Bullish Signal?

South Korean e-commerce giant, Coupang, known by its ticker CPNG on the New York Stock Exchange, has witnessed a significant decrease in its short interest. The company’s short interest fell by 13.04% since the last report, settling at 15.41 million shares, representing 1.4% of all available shares for trading. Given the recent trading volumes, traders would require approximately 1.26 days on average to cover their short positions.

Short Interest: A Litmus Test for Market Sentiment

Short interest, an indicator of the volume of a company’s shares that have been sold short but not yet covered, serves as a robust metric to gauge market sentiment towards a particular stock. A drop in short interest, as is the case with Coupang, could imply a more bullish outlook from investors, signaling potential upward momentum for the stock.

Comparing Coupang’s Short Interest with Peers

When juxtaposed with its peers, Coupang’s short interest stands out as significantly lower, with the peer group average at 10.94%. However, it’s worth noting that changes in short interest do not directly forecast near-term stock price movements. The notion that an increasing short interest could potentially be a bullish signal for a stock is also considered, pointing to a possibility of profits if the stock price surges due to a short squeeze or other market dynamics.

Short Interest Trends in Retail and Wholesale Sector

Further, the retail and wholesale sector has observed similar trends. For instance, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported a drop in its short interest in December, with 6.00% of its shares currently sold short, a decline of 9.9% from its earlier total. Likewise, AutoZone witnessed a decline in short interest, with 2.14% of its shares currently being sold short, representing a sharp 22.5% decrease from the previous total. These trends indicate a positive investor sentiment towards these stocks.

0
Business Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alpha Exploration Ltd. Extended Private Placement Set to Close on January 31, 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Fintech Future: Insights from Eugene Ludwig

By BNN Correspondents

Behind Slay the Spire's Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion

By Salman Khan

Citigroup's Stock Price and Earnings to Double in Three Years, Predicts Wells Fargo

By Waqas Arain

Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online El ...
@Bangladesh · 1 min
Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online El ...
heart comment 0
Thailand’s Stock Exchange Sets Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal

By BNN Correspondents

Thailand's Stock Exchange Sets Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal
BT’s Assurance Amid Potential Industrial Action by Communications Workers Union

By BNN Correspondents

BT's Assurance Amid Potential Industrial Action by Communications Workers Union
Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee’s Rise to Numismatic Stardom

By Safak Costu

Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee's Rise to Numismatic Stardom
Omeros Corporation’s Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player’s Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
56 seconds
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
2 mins
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
2 mins
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
2 mins
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
2 mins
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
2 mins
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
2 mins
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
3 mins
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
3 mins
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app