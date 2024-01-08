en English
Business

CosmoSteel Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend Payout Plan

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
CosmoSteel Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend Payout Plan

In a recent announcement, CosmoSteel Holdings Limited outlined its plans for a final dividend payout for the fiscal year that culminated on 30 September 2023. The company has slated the dividend as one-tier tax exempt, pegging it at SGD 0.005 per share.

Eligibility for Dividend

For shareholders to qualify for this dividend, they are expected to have their securities accounts credited with ordinary shares by 5.00 p.m. on 1 February 2024. This is a significant caveat and could affect the entitlements of those shareholders who don’t meet the criteria.

Share Transfer Books and Register of Members Closure

The company has also planned to close the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members on the same date, i.e., 1 February 2024. The objective of this move is to ascertain the rightful entitlements for shareholders, ensuring a fair and accurate dividend distribution.

Annual General Meeting

The final decision regarding the dividend payout hinges on the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for 29 January 2024. If the dividend proposal receives approval at the AGM, CosmoSteel Holdings Limited will proceed with the payment on 16 February 2024.

This announcement is an important heads-up for shareholders. It not only specifies the terms for receiving the proposed final dividend but also sets the stage for the crucial AGM where the fate of the dividend will be sealed.

Business Investments Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

