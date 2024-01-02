Cory Klippsten Warns Against Altcoin Season, Foresees Bright Future for Bitcoin

Cory Klippsten, the founder of Swan Bitcoin and an ardent Bitcoin maximalist, has issued a stern warning against the allure of the altcoin season. He likens the phenomenon to gambling in Las Vegas, with the house always having the upper edge. Klippsten has pointed out the stark reality of the altcoin market, where out of 20,000 to 30,000 altcoins, a mere three have ever managed to reach a new all-time high three or more years after their initial peak.

Klippsten on Altcoins: A Casino with Unfavorable Odds

His critique of the altcoin market doesn’t stop there. Klippsten dismisses the recent successes of XRP and Dogecoin, attributing the latter’s surge to Elon Musk’s influence. He further downplays the rise of BNB token, citing its absence for the entirety of the 2017 bull market as a reason to withhold full credit. The Bitcoin maximalist firmly believes in the potential of Bitcoin, equating altcoin trading to a casino where the odds are overwhelmingly stacked in favor of the house.

His Predictions and Influence

During the 2021 bull market, Klippsten’s popularity on Twitter grew significantly. He gained attention for accurately predicting the downfall of certain crypto companies, such as Luna and Celsius. Klippsten takes pride in providing unfiltered commentary on his social media platforms, offering valuable insights into Bitcoin, geopolitics, and macroeconomics. He’s also known for coining a derogatory nickname for Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX.

High-Signal Bitcoin Content: Klippsten’s Preference

Klippsten is selective about the accounts he follows. He favors those that provide high-signal Bitcoin content and is quick to unfollow those who bluff or offer low-quality information. He believes that Bitcoin will reach a million dollars per coin by 2030, accounting for inflation. Klippsten also predicts that the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would serve as a significant catalyst for the cryptocurrency, boosting its value and popularity.