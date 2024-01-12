Contrarian Investing: The Struggle of Standing Out

In an illuminating episode of 'At The Money', host Barry Ritholtz invites Michael J. Mauboussin, the head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, to explore the enigmatic world of contrarian investing. The discussion centers on the psychological and financial challenges of contradicting popular market trends, with emphasis on the human fear of standing out and the impact of asset prices on investor behavior.

Survival Instincts and Contrarian Investing

Mauboussin delves into the psychology of contrarianism, explaining that our survival instincts often compel us to 'go with the flow'. This tendency is deeply rooted in our evolutionary history, where cooperation and conformity often meant survival. Solomon Asch's conformity experiments and Greg Burns' fMRI studies serve as references to illustrate the potent fear of deviation ingrained in us.

Interestingly, the discussion underlines the often violent language used to describe contrarian investing, reflecting the internal conflict and struggle of going against the majority. The conversation also probes the influence of asset pricing on investor behavior, suggesting that the fluctuating market dynamics can often sway the investor sentiment, hindering contrarian approaches.

Wisdom and Madness of Crowds

Mauboussin and Ritholtz explore the dual sides of collective behavior - the wisdom and the madness of crowds. They argue that market efficiency is a function of diverse opinions, and when this diversity collapses, the market slips into the realm of 'madness'. This emphasizes the significant role diversity plays in maintaining market equilibrium and fostering successful contrarian investing.

Another focal point of the conversation is the dichotomy between the business and the profession of investing. The pursuit of asset gathering and career risk can often deter contrarian approaches. Organizational constraints and the desire to uphold a reputation further add to the challenges. Mauboussin cites John Maynard Keynes and Seth Klarman to underline the delicate balance needed between a contrarian mindset and analytical rigor for successful investing.