Consumers Energy Divests Appliance Service Plan Business to Oncourse Home Solutions

In a strategic move to concentrate on its key operations, Consumers Energy has announced the divestment of its Appliance Service Plan (ASP) business to Oncourse Home Solutions. The transaction, expected to finalize in the first half of 2024, is subject to customary closing conditions.

A Strategic Shift for Consumers Energy

For over 35 years, ASP has been a significant player in Michigan, providing coverage for appliance repairs and replacements. This sale allows Consumers Energy to focus on its primary operations of delivering electric and natural gas services to approximately 6.7 million Michigan residents.

Smooth Transition for Existing ASP Customers

Existing ASP customers can anticipate a seamless transition, as Consumers Energy is committed to providing ongoing support through a service agreement with Oncourse Home Solutions. This continued partnership ensures clients continue to reap the benefits of ASP appliance protection services.

CMS Energy: A Stable Player in the Utility Sector

Amidst this business news, attention is drawn to CMS Energy, the parent company of Consumers Energy. With a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, and a track record of consistent dividend payments spanning 17 years, CMS Energy is portrayed as a compelling investment option. Financial analysts are positive about the company's profitability, with some revising their earnings estimates upwards.