en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Constellation Brands: A Potential Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Constellation Brands: A Potential Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading player in the beverage industry, has been riding a rollercoaster in the stock market. The large-cap company’s share price has witnessed a notable flux on the NYSE, swinging between US$228 and US$256. Currently trading at US$242, some market analysts perceive this as a potential buying opportunity. They argue that the company’s intrinsic value, calculated at $375.99, far outstrips its present market price, signaling an undervaluation of the stock.

High Beta and Profit Growth

The high beta of Constellation Brands’ shares indicates that their price movements are more volatile than the market average. This characteristic could unlock further opportunities for investors, especially in bearish market conditions. The company’s future seems luminescent, with an anticipated profit growth of 71% in the pipeline. Add to this the predicted surge in cash flow, and it could pave the way for a higher share valuation.

Time to Increase Stakes?

For investors who already hold STZ shares, this may be a golden time to augment their stakes. The anticipated growth has yet to be factored into the share price, leaving room for potential gains. However, potential investors should tread with caution, considering the company’s capital structure and any potential risks. While the content does mention a warning sign for Constellation Brands, it remains tight-lipped on the details of this red flag.

Upcoming Report and Ratings

Constellation Brands is set to unleash its FQ3 report on January 5. Bank of America maintains a Buy rating on the company, even boosting its FQ3 EPS estimate to $3.07. The firm projects STZ to churn out an FY24 EPS of $12.20 and asserts that the company’s trading at 16X the firm’s 2025 EPS estimate is undervalued. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating for Constellation Brands currently sits at Hold, with the quant score claiming the top spot among all distillers and vintners covered.

Other key players in the market, like the Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, have increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc by 17.3% in the third quarter. The company’s stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday with a market capitalization of $44.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45. Constellation Brands last announced quarterly earnings of $3.70 EPS, beating estimates, with a revenue of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast an EPS of $11.86 for the current fiscal year.

0
Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Ebook Sheds Light on the Future of Miner Economics and Blockchain Infrastructure

By Quadri Adejumo

Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa

By BNN Correspondents

Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers

By Justice Nwafor

SoundHound AI: A Potential Game-Changer in the Voice AI Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under ...
@Business · 1 min
NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under ...
heart comment 0
tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program

By BNN Correspondents

tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program
Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability

By BNN Correspondents

Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability
Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates
FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
10 seconds
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
20 seconds
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
26 seconds
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
55 seconds
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
1 min
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
1 min
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
1 min
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
1 min
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
1 min
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app