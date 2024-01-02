Constellation Brands: A Potential Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading player in the beverage industry, has been riding a rollercoaster in the stock market. The large-cap company’s share price has witnessed a notable flux on the NYSE, swinging between US$228 and US$256. Currently trading at US$242, some market analysts perceive this as a potential buying opportunity. They argue that the company’s intrinsic value, calculated at $375.99, far outstrips its present market price, signaling an undervaluation of the stock.

High Beta and Profit Growth

The high beta of Constellation Brands’ shares indicates that their price movements are more volatile than the market average. This characteristic could unlock further opportunities for investors, especially in bearish market conditions. The company’s future seems luminescent, with an anticipated profit growth of 71% in the pipeline. Add to this the predicted surge in cash flow, and it could pave the way for a higher share valuation.

Time to Increase Stakes?

For investors who already hold STZ shares, this may be a golden time to augment their stakes. The anticipated growth has yet to be factored into the share price, leaving room for potential gains. However, potential investors should tread with caution, considering the company’s capital structure and any potential risks. While the content does mention a warning sign for Constellation Brands, it remains tight-lipped on the details of this red flag.

Upcoming Report and Ratings

Constellation Brands is set to unleash its FQ3 report on January 5. Bank of America maintains a Buy rating on the company, even boosting its FQ3 EPS estimate to $3.07. The firm projects STZ to churn out an FY24 EPS of $12.20 and asserts that the company’s trading at 16X the firm’s 2025 EPS estimate is undervalued. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating for Constellation Brands currently sits at Hold, with the quant score claiming the top spot among all distillers and vintners covered.

Other key players in the market, like the Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, have increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc by 17.3% in the third quarter. The company’s stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday with a market capitalization of $44.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45. Constellation Brands last announced quarterly earnings of $3.70 EPS, beating estimates, with a revenue of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast an EPS of $11.86 for the current fiscal year.