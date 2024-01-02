en English
Business

Company Continues Share Buy-Back Programme with Goldman Sachs International

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST


In a significant move, a company has opted to continue its share buy-back programme, originally announced on November 2, 2023. The programme, featuring both on-market and off-market limbs, empowers the company to buy back its shares within preset parameters. Goldman Sachs International has been vested with the authority to independently make trading decisions regarding the company’s securities from November 2, 2023, to January 26, 2024.

Details of the Buy-Back Programme

The on-market buy-backs will be conducted under the company’s general authority to repurchase shares on the market, while the off-market buy-backs will follow the general authority for repurchases off-market, in line with the contract that shareholders have approved. The programme is in full compliance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU (EU MAR). It also adheres to UK regulations that were derived from EU MAR post-Brexit and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and its UK equivalent.

Role of Goldman Sachs International

Goldman Sachs International has been granted the authority to make trading decisions independently regarding the company’s securities. A comprehensive report of individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International as a part of this buy-back programme has been provided for scrutiny. The transactions have been classified as either acquisitions or disposals of the issuer’s own shares.

Implications of the Buy-Back Programme

This move is likely to have broad implications on the company’s financial standing and its relationship with shareholders. It is a part of a broader trend of companies using share buy-backs as a tool to return capital to shareholders and boost their stock price. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, buy-backs can increase earnings per share and make a company appear more attractive to investors. However, critics argue that buy-backs can come at the expense of long-term investments, including research and development or capital expenditures that could fuel future growth.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

