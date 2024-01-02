Company Continues Share Buy-Back Programme with Goldman Sachs International

In a significant move, a company has opted to continue its share buy-back programme, originally announced on November 2, 2023. The programme, featuring both on-market and off-market limbs, empowers the company to buy back its shares within preset parameters. Goldman Sachs International has been vested with the authority to independently make trading decisions regarding the company’s securities from November 2, 2023, to January 26, 2024.

Details of the Buy-Back Programme

The on-market buy-backs will be conducted under the company’s general authority to repurchase shares on the market, while the off-market buy-backs will follow the general authority for repurchases off-market, in line with the contract that shareholders have approved. The programme is in full compliance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU (EU MAR). It also adheres to UK regulations that were derived from EU MAR post-Brexit and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and its UK equivalent.

Role of Goldman Sachs International

Goldman Sachs International has been granted the authority to make trading decisions independently regarding the company’s securities. A comprehensive report of individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International as a part of this buy-back programme has been provided for scrutiny. The transactions have been classified as either acquisitions or disposals of the issuer’s own shares.

Implications of the Buy-Back Programme

This move is likely to have broad implications on the company’s financial standing and its relationship with shareholders. It is a part of a broader trend of companies using share buy-backs as a tool to return capital to shareholders and boost their stock price. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, buy-backs can increase earnings per share and make a company appear more attractive to investors. However, critics argue that buy-backs can come at the expense of long-term investments, including research and development or capital expenditures that could fuel future growth.