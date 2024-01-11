Combating Fraudulent Investments: SERC Leads Charge in Cambodia

The Securities Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) is actively engaging with various government bodies in a concerted effort to combat the illicit collection of public funds by unauthorized investors promising high returns. This initiative stems from a surge in deceptive practices that have misled numerous individuals, often via social media platforms.

Understanding the Deception

The modus operandi of these fraudulent groups involves attracting public funds under the guise of lucrative returns. SERC’s director-general, Sou Socheat, has expressed concern over the number of individuals falling prey to these scams. Many, he noted, have borrowed money to invest in these so-called opportunities, leading to substantial financial losses.

Action Against Fraudulent Practices

In response to this growing issue, SERC is joining forces with the Ministry of Justice and other key institutions. The collective aim is to raise awareness about these fraudulent practices and devise strategies to counter them effectively. So far, the regulator has leveraged social media platforms and workshops to disseminate relevant information to the public. Plans are also underway to make a joint announcement that will provide further guidance to potential investors.

CIS Market and the Role of SERC

In parallel to these efforts, the Non-Banking Financial Services Authority (NBFSA) issued a prakas in July 2023, formally authorizing the issuance of Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) fund units. According to Socheat, it is imperative that issuers register their projects with SERC. He further elaborated that the CIS market includes categories such as public and private equity funds, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs). Some of these projects, he added, may be eligible for trading on the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX).

Despite the prevalent economic challenges, optimism surrounds the potential for fund management firms to launch CISs. CSX market operations director Kim Sopha Nita expressed hope in the promise of these initiatives to bolster the country’s financial landscape.