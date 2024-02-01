CoinShares Provides 1.25% Staking Reward for Ethereum ETP Clients

CoinShares, the Europe-based investment firm renowned for its focus on cryptocurrency, has made a new move that is expected to create a significant impact in the investment sector. The firm has announced that clients of its CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP will now be entitled to an annual staking reward of 1.25%. This notable reward is made feasible by adjusting the coin entitlement upward daily, effectively reflecting the staking reward and depositing the equivalent amount of coin into the issuer's account.

Historical Fee Reductions and Staking Rewards

In line with CoinShares' history of reducing fees to attract more investors, this move resonates with its past actions. For instance, in January 2022, the firm brought the fees of its Tezos and Polkadot ETPs to zero and offered annual staking rewards of 3% and 5% respectively. Furthermore, the management fee for CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETP was eliminated in February 2023, a move that preceded the notable Shanghai hard fork.

Transparency and Stability in Reward Levels

CoinShares believes that its no management fee policy, coupled with transparency in disclosing rewards, and stability in reward levels despite fluctuations in staking rewards, offer good value for investors. The firm's strategy in this aspect is a clear reflection of its commitment to providing accessible investment options in the digital asset sector. The ETP, which trades on Nasdaq Stockholm and OTC Markets, does not hold a fee.

A Broader Fee War

Interestingly, CoinShares is also deeply engaged in the broader fee war within the investment sector. The firm recently acquired Valkyrie Investments' fund arm and reduced the fee on its Physical Bitcoin ETP from 0.98% to 0.35%. This fee reduction is in alignment with CoinShares' global pricing strategy and follows similar fee cuts by other investment firms like WisdomTree and Invesco.