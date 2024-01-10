en English
Business

Cohen & Steers Unveils Real Assets Compass to Optimize Real Estate Portfolio Allocations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Cohen & Steers, Inc., a pioneer in real assets and alternative income, has unveiled the Real Assets Compass, a groundbreaking interactive tool intended to steer financial advisors and institutional investors towards optimal real estate portfolio allocations. The tool employs the firm’s Capital Market Assumptions for the next decade and taps into 30 years of historical data, juxtaposing the performance and volatility of portfolios with and without real estate investments.

Addressing Underutilization of Real Estate in Portfolios

Despite its potential for boosting risk-adjusted returns, real estate remains underutilized in investor portfolios. The Real Assets Compass aims to fill this knowledge gap, elucidating the benefits of real estate allocations and illustrating the impact of incorporating real estate into investment portfolios. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Cohen & Steers’ commitment to assisting investors in unlocking the strategic value of real estate in long-term allocation.

Enhanced Advisory Services and Strategic Appointments

Complementing this venture, Cohen & Steers has fortified its advisory services to facilitate this objective. The firm has further bolstered its strategic capabilities with the recent appointments of Rich Hill and Jeff Palma. The Compass tool’s methodology, grounded in asset allocation principles, takes into account variables like growth, inflation, and interest rates. The tool’s ultimate goal is to diversify investments across asset classes.

A Cautionary Note

While the tool is undeniably educational and not intended for forecasting future returns, it integrates various assumptions to simulate potential portfolio outcomes with real estate components. However, Cohen & Steers warns that these assumptions may alter over time and should not be the sole determinant for investment decisions.

Business Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

