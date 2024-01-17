CNBC's 'Closing Bell': CIO Jim Tierney Shares Insights on Consumer Retail Trends

On a recent CNBC Television segment, Jim Tierney, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of concentrated U.S. growth at AllianceBernstein, shone a spotlight on consumer trends while sharing his top picks in the consumer retail space. As he expressed his confidence in Amazon's potential to surpass earnings expectations, viewers were offered an exclusive glimpse into his expert analysis on potential investment opportunities within the sector.

Advertisment

Consumer Retail Trends and Predictions

Providing a backdrop to Tierney's insights, the U.S. Census Bureau reported robust retail sales in December with a 0.6% month-over-month increase, indicating a healthy expansion in GDP in Q4 2023. Real retail sales were up 1.1% annualized in Q4 2023 compared to 3.2% annualized in Q3 2023, suggesting that U.S. consumers did not pull back on spending activity over the holiday period.

However, experts predict a cooler 2024 for consumer spending due to high interest rates, elevated prices, rising debt, and falling savings, potentially tipping the economy into a recession later in the year. Despite these predictions, December retail sales data showed continued momentum in consumer spending with a 0.7% increase in overall retail sales, a 1.5% increase in online sales, and a 0.4% increase in in-store sales.

Advertisment

Insights from Industry Leaders

Discussing recent innovations and the expected strength of the beauty category, the CEO of Ulta Beauty offered some optimism amid the cautious economic predictions. Major retailers and consumer packaged goods companies foresee their sales either growing or maintaining last year's levels.

With the past year riddled with bankruptcies and layoffs, and a handful of public debuts, the industry is wondering what the next year holds. The intimate apparel company has turned to Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to enhance search capabilities and personalize product recommendations, while the mushroom-meat maker starts the new year with a major retail distribution deal, setting lofty goals.

Healthy Consumer Spending and Economic Outlook

Strong December sales, driven by purchases of motor vehicles and retailer discounts, resulted in U.S. retail sales increasing by 0.6 percent, exceeding economists' expectations. The healthy consumer spending was underpinned by a strong labor market, keeping the economy on solid footing. With the Federal Reserve expected to start cutting interest rates this year, most economists anticipate this move will help the economy avoid a downturn. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services, core retail sales jumped 0.8 percent in December.