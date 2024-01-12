en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Clover Health Investments Corp: A Glimpse into the Stock Price Movement and Financial Outlook

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Clover Health Investments Corp: A Glimpse into the Stock Price Movement and Financial Outlook

On January 11, 2024, Clover Health Investments Corp, a prominent player in the Healthcare Sector and a provider of Medicare advantage health plans in the United States, registered a slight uptick in its stock price. The stock, trading under the NASDAQ symbol CLOV, opened at $0.98 and, after some fluctuations between $0.941 and $0.995 during the day, closed at $0.96.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Over the past year, CLOV’s stock price has swung between $0.71 and $1.63. The company boasts a market capitalization of $477.79 million, with shares outstanding totaling $381.93 million and a float of $369.70 million. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stand at $0.9708 and $1.0142 respectively.

Financial Health and Ownership Structure

Despite a negative operating margin of -10.35% and a pretax margin of -9.72%, Clover Health’s efficiency shines, as it generated $5,315,250 per employee in the last fiscal year. The company’s ownership structure reveals an insider ownership of 24.19% and institutional ownership of 19.30%. Recently, a company director expressed confidence in the firm’s prospects by purchasing 11,000 shares at $1.30 each.

Anticipated Earnings

For the latest quarter, Clover Health reported an EPS of -$0.09, surpassing estimates by $0.02. Looking forward, the company anticipates earnings of -$0.07 per share for the next fiscal year. The stock has an average true range (ATR) of 0.06, while its price to sales ratio is 0.20. Notably, the company is projected to reach an EPS of -$0.18 in the coming year.

Amidst these developments, the stock’s volatility has shown signs of decreasing, with a historic volatility of 38.12% over the past 14 days compared to 71.32% over the past 100 days. This decreasing volatility signifies more steady trading patterns and could be indicative of investors’ growing confidence in the company’s stability.

0
Business Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
In the early hours of a recent Friday, Nigeria awoke to a new era of self-sufficiency in petroleum products as the Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, commenced operations. The refinery’s inauguration follows the delivery of six million barrels of crude oil, marking the beginning of a journey that may end the nation’s dependency
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
S&P 500's Industrial Sector Surges in Q4, Outpacing Overall Index
2 mins ago
S&P 500's Industrial Sector Surges in Q4, Outpacing Overall Index
BioMarin's Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Ajer To Depart
3 mins ago
BioMarin's Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Ajer To Depart
Navigating through Market Volatility: Wells Fargo's Guidance amid Economic Uncertainty
57 seconds ago
Navigating through Market Volatility: Wells Fargo's Guidance amid Economic Uncertainty
Scott A. Snyder Advocates for AI Readiness Amid Post-Pandemic Digital Shifts
1 min ago
Scott A. Snyder Advocates for AI Readiness Amid Post-Pandemic Digital Shifts
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings
2 mins ago
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings
Latest Headlines
World News
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
3 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
4 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
4 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
4 mins
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
5 mins
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
5 mins
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
6 mins
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
6 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
8 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app