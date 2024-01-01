en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Clene Inc. Registers Significant Decrease in Short Interest, Attracts Institutional Investors

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Clene Inc. Registers Significant Decrease in Short Interest, Attracts Institutional Investors

Biotech firm Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) registered a significant downturn in short interest in December 2023, witnessing a 25.5% drop from November’s end to 441,800 shares. Given the average daily trading volume, the days-to-cover ratio stood at a mere 0.7 days. In an interesting turn of events, Clene Inc. saw notable insider activity with Director David J. Matlin purchasing a hefty 250,002 shares at an average price of $0.41 per share. Following this acquisition, Matlin’s direct ownership stake in the company shot up to 7,043,686 shares, a development officially disclosed through a legal filing with the SEC.

Attracting Institutional Investors

Several institutional investors, including AWM Investment Company Inc., Impact Partnership Wealth LLC, Silverarc Capital Management LLC, AE Wealth Management LLC, and Partners Capital Investment Group LLP, have shown interest in Clene. Institutional investors and hedge funds currently own a modest 3.87% of Clene’s stock. On the trading front, Clene’s shares saw a slight uptick of $0.02, reaching $0.30 during midday trading on a recent Friday. Over the past year, the company’s stock has seen highs and lows, reaching a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.99, with a market capitalization of $38.09 million.

(Read Also: U.S Diamond Market’s Tussle with Russian Sanctions: A Glittering Dilemma)

Clene’s Financial Performance

Clene last reported its quarterly earnings on November 7th, delivering an EPS of ($0.02), surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.08. Despite the positive EPS, the company reported a negative net margin of 5,624.65% and a negative return on equity of 322.31%. Clene’s lead drug, CNM-Au8, is currently under various clinical trials for conditions such as ALS and Parkinson’s Disease.

Analyst Reaffirms Buy Rating

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a ‘buy’ rating for Clene’s stock and set a price target of $7.00. The stock generally has a ‘Buy’ average rating and an average price target of $7.80 from six research analysts.

(Read Also: Escalating Demand for Food Banks: A Global Concern Raised by ITV)

0
Investments United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saudi Arabia's PIF Leads Global Investment with $31.5 Billion Spending in 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

IPOs in 2023: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials

By Wojciech Zylm

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund: The Most Proactive Sovereign Investor of 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Adani Group Stocks Surge Amid Renewed Investor Confidence

By BNN Correspondents

Healthcare Sector Sees Influx of Private Equity: A Look at Cispoly's R ...
@Business · 27 mins
Healthcare Sector Sees Influx of Private Equity: A Look at Cispoly's R ...
heart comment 0
PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Accenture plc Amidst $4 Billion Share Buyback Program

By Olalekan Adigun

PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Accenture plc Amidst $4 Billion Share Buyback Program
Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Invivyd, Inc. Experiences Decrease in Short Interest; Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rating

By Rafia Tasleem

Invivyd, Inc. Experiences Decrease in Short Interest; Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rating
Middle-Class Americans Prioritize Wealth Building Amidst Political Uncertainty

By Mazhar Abbas

Middle-Class Americans Prioritize Wealth Building Amidst Political Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
1 min
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
2 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
2 mins
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
6 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
7 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
7 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
8 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
8 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
8 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
14 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
18 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
20 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
29 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
32 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
54 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app