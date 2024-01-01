Clene Inc. Registers Significant Decrease in Short Interest, Attracts Institutional Investors

Biotech firm Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) registered a significant downturn in short interest in December 2023, witnessing a 25.5% drop from November’s end to 441,800 shares. Given the average daily trading volume, the days-to-cover ratio stood at a mere 0.7 days. In an interesting turn of events, Clene Inc. saw notable insider activity with Director David J. Matlin purchasing a hefty 250,002 shares at an average price of $0.41 per share. Following this acquisition, Matlin’s direct ownership stake in the company shot up to 7,043,686 shares, a development officially disclosed through a legal filing with the SEC.

Attracting Institutional Investors

Several institutional investors, including AWM Investment Company Inc., Impact Partnership Wealth LLC, Silverarc Capital Management LLC, AE Wealth Management LLC, and Partners Capital Investment Group LLP, have shown interest in Clene. Institutional investors and hedge funds currently own a modest 3.87% of Clene’s stock. On the trading front, Clene’s shares saw a slight uptick of $0.02, reaching $0.30 during midday trading on a recent Friday. Over the past year, the company’s stock has seen highs and lows, reaching a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.99, with a market capitalization of $38.09 million.

Clene’s Financial Performance

Clene last reported its quarterly earnings on November 7th, delivering an EPS of ($0.02), surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.08. Despite the positive EPS, the company reported a negative net margin of 5,624.65% and a negative return on equity of 322.31%. Clene’s lead drug, CNM-Au8, is currently under various clinical trials for conditions such as ALS and Parkinson’s Disease.

Analyst Reaffirms Buy Rating

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a ‘buy’ rating for Clene’s stock and set a price target of $7.00. The stock generally has a ‘Buy’ average rating and an average price target of $7.80 from six research analysts.

