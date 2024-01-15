en English
Business

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy: Q4 2023 Analysis and Insights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
ClearBridge Investments, a prominent asset management firm, recently disclosed its ‘ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy’ Q4 2023 investor letter. The Strategy trailed its benchmark due to setbacks in consumer staples and health care sectors. However, it partially recovered owing to the robust performance of financials and industrials. Despite the Strategy recording gains in six out of nine sectors it invested in, the overall stock selection negatively impacted its relative performance.

Blackbaud, Inc. in Spotlight

The investor letter spotlighted Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB), a Charleston, South Carolina-based cloud software solutions provider. As of January 12, 2024, Blackbaud’s stock was priced at $82.29 per share. It experienced a one-month return decline of -4.91%, yet it recorded a 52-week gain of 33.96%. The company’s market capitalization stood at $4.432 billion. Interestingly, Blackbaud, Inc. did not make the list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The number of hedge fund portfolios holding the stock dropped to 19 by the end of the third quarter, down from 25 in the previous one.

Top Five Holdings and Best Picks

ClearBridge’s investor letter also hinted at the firm’s top five holdings and best picks for 2023. Although the specifics were not elaborated in the provided content, these included Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), which experienced consistent outperformance in Q4 and throughout the year due to specific initiatives aimed at driving customer traffic. Another notable mention was Trex Company, Inc., which saw a solid performance in Q4, bouncing back from destocking in 2022 and continued material conversion from lumber decking. The firm also favourably viewed Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), despite investor scepticism due to an acquisition.

ClearBridge’s Strategy Amid Slowing Growth

The Q4 2023 performance of ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy saw a rally in stocks, ending the year close to all-time highs. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy maintained an exposure to six of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ mega-cap growth stocks, with overweights in Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia. By actively managing mega-cap exposure and effective stock picking, the strategy outperformed the benchmark. As the growth environment began to slow, ClearBridge strategically shifted investments, focusing on diversification across growth buckets. The firm exited some positions and added new ones in the stable and cyclical buckets to balance the portfolio.

Business Investments United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

