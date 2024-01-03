Clear Secure Tapped as Top Pick for 2024 by Needham Analyst

In a recent development, Clear Secure, Inc. has been selected as the top pick for 2024 by Joshua Reilly, a Needham analyst, reiterating a Buy rating with a price target of $40. The company has also been added to Needham’s Conviction List, showcasing a solid endorsement of its stock. According to Reilly, the financial markets have not yet fully recognized the beneficial financial repercussions of the recent family price increases that Clear Secure implemented towards the end of 2023.

Forecasted Growth and Underestimated Value

Reilly predicts that the final increase in price, from $70 to $99 per year, will significantly add to the company’s profits, even if it leads to an increase in customer churn. Furthermore, he anticipates that Clear Secure’s operating leverage and cash flow will exceed investor expectations in 2024, propelled by the conclusion of a recent investment cycle in 2023. He also foresees that the forthcoming launch of Clear Secure’s PreCheck offering will contribute to a financial performance that surpasses consensus expectations for the fiscal year 2024.

Reilly argues that the current trading price, based on 12 times the estimated future cash flow for FY24, undervalues the company. His forecast includes over 20% growth in bookings, leading him to believe that Clear Secure can maintain a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% over the next few years, all the while preserving strong unit economics.

Q4 Projections and Sector Recovery

The market analyst has projected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share of $166.09 million and $0.17 respectively, aligning with or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. Reilly’s valuation of Clear Secure is backed by the substantial market opportunity and the ongoing recovery in the travel sector. This demonstrates a robust belief in the potential for Clear Secure’s growth and profitability in the coming years.