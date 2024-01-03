en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Clear Secure Tapped as Top Pick for 2024 by Needham Analyst

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Clear Secure Tapped as Top Pick for 2024 by Needham Analyst

In a recent development, Clear Secure, Inc. has been selected as the top pick for 2024 by Joshua Reilly, a Needham analyst, reiterating a Buy rating with a price target of $40. The company has also been added to Needham’s Conviction List, showcasing a solid endorsement of its stock. According to Reilly, the financial markets have not yet fully recognized the beneficial financial repercussions of the recent family price increases that Clear Secure implemented towards the end of 2023.

Forecasted Growth and Underestimated Value

Reilly predicts that the final increase in price, from $70 to $99 per year, will significantly add to the company’s profits, even if it leads to an increase in customer churn. Furthermore, he anticipates that Clear Secure’s operating leverage and cash flow will exceed investor expectations in 2024, propelled by the conclusion of a recent investment cycle in 2023. He also foresees that the forthcoming launch of Clear Secure’s PreCheck offering will contribute to a financial performance that surpasses consensus expectations for the fiscal year 2024.

Reilly argues that the current trading price, based on 12 times the estimated future cash flow for FY24, undervalues the company. His forecast includes over 20% growth in bookings, leading him to believe that Clear Secure can maintain a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% over the next few years, all the while preserving strong unit economics.

Q4 Projections and Sector Recovery

The market analyst has projected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share of $166.09 million and $0.17 respectively, aligning with or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. Reilly’s valuation of Clear Secure is backed by the substantial market opportunity and the ongoing recovery in the travel sector. This demonstrates a robust belief in the potential for Clear Secure’s growth and profitability in the coming years.

0
Business Investments Travel & Tourism
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Crane Company Acquires Vian Enterprises, Fortifying Aerospace Portfolio
In a significant development in the aerospace and defense sector, Crane Company has successfully accomplished the acquisition of Vian Enterprises, Inc. The deal, valued at approximately $103 million, is set to bolster Crane’s portfolio of aerospace flow control products, positioning it favorably for future opportunities in the sector. A Promising Acquisition in Aerospace and Defense
Crane Company Acquires Vian Enterprises, Fortifying Aerospace Portfolio
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
3 mins ago
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
4 mins ago
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
Wave of Retail Closures Hits New Jersey, Champs Sports Among Latest Casualties
39 seconds ago
Wave of Retail Closures Hits New Jersey, Champs Sports Among Latest Casualties
ChampionX Corporation Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Release Schedule
2 mins ago
ChampionX Corporation Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Release Schedule
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
3 mins ago
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
34 seconds
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
35 seconds
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
2 mins
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
3 mins
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
3 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
4 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
4 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
39 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app