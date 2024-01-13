Clarmond Wealth Limited Crosses Voting Rights Threshold in MediaZest Plc

On January 10, 2024, an event of notable significance occurred within the shareholder structure of MediaZest Plc, a UK-based company identified by the ISIN code GB00B064NT52. Clarmond Wealth Limited, a firm whose registered office is situated in London, crossed a crucial threshold of voting rights in the company. The transaction, in accordance with standard regulations, triggered a notification obligation.

Acquisition Details

On the designated day, Clarmond Wealth Limited procured a total of 153,000,000 voting rights, amounting to 9.02% of the total voting rights attached to shares in MediaZest Plc. This acquisition firmly positioned Clarmond Wealth Limited in a significant role within the company. There were no acquired voting rights via financial instruments, leaving the total percentage of voting rights, both direct and indirect, at a steady 9.02%.

Implications and Control

The notification further clarifies that Clarmond Wealth Limited operates independently, devoid of control by any natural person or legal entity. Additionally, it does not have control over any other undertakings with vested interest in MediaZest Plc. The execution of this notification process was successfully completed on the same day, January 10, 2024, in London.

Impact on MediaZest Plc

Although the immediate implications of this change in shareholder structure are not yet fully understood, it underscores the evolving dynamics within MediaZest Plc’s shareholder base. It will be fascinating to observe how this development will influence the company’s strategic decisions, policy-making, and overall performance in the time to come.