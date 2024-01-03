en English
Business

Citigroup Offers Market-Linked Securities Tied to S&P 500 Index

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
As Citigroup Inc. continues to evolve, its subsidiary, Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., is introducing a new investment opportunity, offering 1.25-year market-linked securities tied to the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The securities guarantee investors a 100% upside participation rate with a minimum maximum return of 7.35% at maturity, though the actual maximum return will be determined on the pricing date, January 31, 2024.

The Investment and Its Dynamics

Based on the closing value of the SPX on the pricing date, the securities will be priced. The returns will be calculated based on the difference between the initial and final closing values of the index. Should the final value exceed the initial value, investors will realize a positive return, subject to the maximum return. However, if the final value is equal to or less than the initial value, no return will be generated and only the stated principal amount will be paid out.

Risk Factors and Considerations

Investing in these securities carries certain risks. These include a capped potential return, the possibility of no return, no interest payments, and no dividend rights. There’s also the single-day valuation risk, credit risk of the issuer and guarantor, the potential loss if sold before maturity, fluctuation in value, and issuer conflicts of interest. The securities will not be listed on any exchange, and their estimated value on the pricing date will likely be less than the issue price.

Preparation and Due Diligence

Investors are strongly encouraged to thoroughly read the preliminary pricing supplement, product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus for more detailed risk information. These documents are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are accessible for free on the SEC’s website or by phone request.

Simultaneously, Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo has projected that shares of Citigroup Inc. will more than double over the next three years. This prediction comes amidst his belief that the bank is on the verge of a significant metamorphosis.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

