Citigroup Announces Tesla-Linked Securities: A Gamble on Electric Giant's Performance

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. has heralded a fresh financial product in the market - the Contingent Income Auto Callable Securities. These securities, uniquely linked to the performance of Tesla Inc's common stock, are set to mature in January 2025. The ingenious model of these securities offers investors a chance to earn a quarterly contingent coupon payment, hinging on the performance of Tesla's stock price.

Investors' Return Linked to Tesla's Performance

If Tesla's stock price soars above a predetermined threshold on valuation dates, investors are rewarded with a coupon payment. Conversely, a stock price below this threshold results in no payment for the defined period. Citigroup estimates each security to hold a minimum value of $923.00 on the pricing date. This value is intriguingly less than the issue price, shaped by Citigroup's internal funding rate and proprietary models. However, this estimation does not constitute a guarantee of the securities' market value.

Citigroup's Role and Potential Profits

Citigroup, donning the dual roles of principal and underwriter, garners an underwriting fee for each security sold. Selected dealers also stand to gain, receiving a selling concession. Further, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (CGMI) may reap financial benefits from hedging activities correlated to the offering.

Risks and Potential Losses

These securities are not insulated by the FDIC nor guaranteed by any bank. They carry a unique set of risks, distinct from conventional debt securities. Investors tread on perilous grounds as they could lose their entire principal or receive few or no coupon payments. The securities have the potential to be automatically redeemed before maturity if Tesla's stock performance surpasses a certain level. The payment at maturity is a variable, fluctuating based on the final stock price. Investors will not profit from any appreciation in Tesla's stock beyond the coupon payments and could bear a loss if Tesla's stock plunges below the threshold price.