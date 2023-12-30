en English
Business

CIO of Axis Securities Foresees Mixed December Quarter Earnings, Highlights Key Investment Sectors for 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:35 am EST
CIO of Axis Securities Foresees Mixed December Quarter Earnings, Highlights Key Investment Sectors for 2024

In the upcoming December quarter earnings season, Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS, expects a mixed outcome with variable revenue growth, despite an encouraging festive season. He underscores the significance of the IT sector’s performance and management commentary, given the recent surge in valuations.

India’s Economic Stability Amid Global Volatility

India’s resilience in the face of global economic tumult is primarily attributed to its domestic consumption-driven market, low external debt, and anticipated political stability. The country’s corporate sector is reportedly in a healthy balance sheet cycle, boding well for long-term economic stability. Kulkarni forecasts double-digit equity market returns in the forthcoming years, premised on an expected 12-13% compound annual growth rate in earnings and a mid-teen range return on equity for broader benchmarks.

December Quarter Earnings and the IT Sector

The December quarter earnings season is projected to meet expectations and maintain a stable margin profile across sectors. However, the IT sector’s results and future demand indications are particularly noteworthy. The banking sector’s performance, deposit growth, and unsecured lending are also critical areas to monitor.

Investment Sectors for 2024 and Market Volatility

Key events in 2024, including the General Elections in India, the US Presidential elections, US Federal Reserve meetings, and developments in the Middle East Asia, may introduce market volatility. For investors seeking healthy returns, Kulkarni recommends the PSUs, consumer staples, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals sectors. The potential for three rate cuts as hinted by the US Federal Reserve is being factored into markets, but the timing and occurrence of these cuts will depend on economic data and may not commence at the start of the financial year FY25.

Business India Investments
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

