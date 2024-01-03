Chinese Firms Invest $1 Billion in Zimbabwe’s Cement Industry

Chinese firms Labenmon Investments and West International Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of China West Cement Limited, have inked a deal to invest US$1 billion in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning cement industry. This investment includes the construction of a cement plant in Magunje, a region near Karoi, with an annual output of 2.7 million tonnes and a cement grinding station in Bulawayo with an annual output of 900,000 tonnes.

Boosting Zimbabwe’s Construction Materials Industry

Expected to be completed within two years, the project is projected to create 5,000 jobs and bolster Zimbabwe’s capacity to meet the rising demand for construction materials. The Magunje plant will form part of a new building materials industrial park that will produce high-quality cement and high-calcium white ash. This will significantly reduce Zimbabwe’s reliance on imported construction materials, thereby strengthening the national economy.

Additional Infrastructure Development

Further enhancing the project’s value is the inclusion of a 100 megawatts power plant. This addition will ensure the project’s self-sufficiency and provide surplus energy for other needs. Such a move not only underlines the project’s commitment to infrastructure development but also aligns with global trends towards sustainable and green energy.

Aligning with Vision 2030

The projects are in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 for economic transformation, which seeks to contribute to infrastructural development, rural industrialization, and enhance Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product. Given the scale of the investment and the potential economic benefits, these projects mark a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards economic transformation.