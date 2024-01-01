Chevron Anticipates 37th Year of Dividend Growth Amidst Stock Slump

In the realm of long-term dividend growth companies, Chevron is poised to announce its 37th year of uninterrupted dividend growth this January. Despite a significant 15% slump in stock price during 2023, the company has consistently pursued strategies aimed at cost reduction and cash flow enhancement, such as acquiring smaller oil firms. This news and more is part of the series of forecasts for annual dividend increases made by these stalwarts of financial stability.

Looking Back at December’s Predictions

Reflecting upon the predictions made for December, they largely hit the mark. Companies like Abbott Laboratories and Broadcom Inc. lived up to expectations, continuing their steady ascent in dividend growth. However, some, like Amgen Inc., fell slightly short of the anticipated mark.

Amongst the notable achievers, Alliant Energy announced a 6.1% increase in its dividend, marking its 21st year of growth. Similarly, Owens Corning raised its bar by lifting the dividend by 15%, signifying 11 years of uninterrupted growth.

January Forecasts: A Glimpse into the Future

Moving into January, the article forecasts dividend increases for a list of companies, including the likes of Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., and Broadcom Inc. Other contenders forecasted for dividend growth include Balchem Corporation, Franklin Resources Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, CubeSmart, Ecolab Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Graco Inc., among others.

Companies like Eli Lilly and Company, Mastercard Incorporated, McCormick & Company Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Nucor Corporation, Pfizer Inc., and SEI Investments Company also make the list. Most of these companies are expected to continue their history of dividend growth, contributing to their credibility and investor confidence.

Other Noteworthy Dividend Growers

In addition to Chevron, Johnson & Johnson plans to increase its dividend, despite an 11% decline in its stock price. Similarly, Walgreens Boots Alliance, despite being the worst-performing Dow stock in 2023, has seen its dividend yield rise to a remarkable 7.2%. With a commendable track record of paying dividends for 91 years, the company reaffirms the trust of its investors.

The pattern of consistent dividend growth, as reflected by these companies, underscores the strength of their financial performance and their commitment to shareholder value. As these companies march into 2024, their projected dividend growth serves as a beacon of stability in an ever-changing financial landscape.