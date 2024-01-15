Chemtrade’s 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution

Chemtrade, the specialty chemicals company, has issued its 2024 Guidance, outlining significant changes in its financial strategy. This includes an increase in monthly distributions to unitholders and the suspension of its Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). The plan’s suspension, effective from January 2024, indicates that from February 2024, all distributions will be paid exclusively in cash.

Adjusted EBITDA Projection

The company projects its Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to range between $395 million and $435 million, a decrease from the fiscal year 2023. This projection comes despite the company’s business experiencing two consecutive record years in terms of Adjusted EBITDA. These record years reflect a significant improvement from pre-COVID levels and underline the company’s resilience amid challenging economic conditions.

Capital Expenditure and Allocation

In its bid to achieve sustained earnings growth and generate value for investors, Chemtrade plans to invest between $60 million and $90 million in growth capital expenditures in 2024. Approximately $40 million of this investment will be allocated to the ultrapure sulphuric acid business at the Cairo, Ohio facility. The remaining capital will be channeled towards water treatment chemicals and other organic growth projects.

As a part of its capital allocation, Chemtrade has decided to increase its monthly distribution to unitholders by 10%, elevating it from 5 cents to 5.5 cents per month, starting January 2024. This decision stems from the company’s strengthened balance sheet and reduced leverage, with a Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.7x as of September 30, 2023.

Long-Term Vision

Despite projecting a lower Adjusted EBITDA for 2024, Chemtrade remains committed to its long-term goal of achieving sustained earnings growth. The company’s decision to suspend its DRIP, increase distribution to unitholders, and invest significantly in growth projects clearly reflects this commitment. The company’s strategic moves, backed by its resilient financial performance, paint an optimistic picture of Chemtrade’s future.