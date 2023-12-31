en English
Business

Cheers to Investment: The Rising Trend of Fine Wine Investment

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Investing in fine wine is no longer a luxury reserved for the affluent or the connoisseur. It is rapidly becoming a favored alternative asset class, providing investors with a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolio. Particularly, fine wines from celebrated regions like France’s Burgundy are witnessing a robust escalation in value. According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, there has been a staggering 149% surge in fine wine prices over the past decade. This performance is second only to whiskey in the lucrative arena of alternative investments.

The Allure of Wine Investment

Investing in wine is not merely about potential financial returns. It is an activity steeped in intellectual stimulation and hedonistic pleasure, making it an irresistible proposition for collectors and connoisseurs. However, for those looking for a quick turnover, fine wine might not be the ideal choice. As the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 benchmark indicates, prices can fluctuate, showing an 11.3% decrease over the year to October. This underscores that wine investment requires a medium to long-term perspective.

Key Factors in Wine Investment

When investing in wine, several factors should be considered— the quality, rarity, and provenance of the wine, along with its capacity to improve with age and retain resale value. In the recent years, there has been improved access to data, rendering the once ‘closed club’ of wine investment more accessible for new investors. However, despite the importance of research and market understanding, experts insist that a genuine passion for wine is indispensable – without it, the investment can be rather uninteresting.

Entering the Wine Market

For those intrigued by the market, wineries and wine merchants offer opportunities to buy young wines at lower prices for long-term holding, while auction houses provide access to established brands and collectible bottles. In a prime example, Sotheby’s is currently hosting a year-long sale of 25,000 bottles from the collection of Taiwanese art collector Pierre Chen, with auctions taking place in multiple cities.

Amongst the numerous options, investors may consider Hope Family Wines, a Californian wine producer based in the Paso Robles region. They produce wines under several brands from classic California grape varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Chardonnay.

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

