Business

ChampionX Corp: A Dividend King in the Making?

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
ChampionX Corp, a world-leading provider of chemical solutions and equipment for the oil and gas industry, has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.09 per share, scheduled for January 26, 2024. The company has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2022, earning recognition as a dividend king due to its annual increases in dividends over an extended period.

Stable Dividend Payouts and Anticipated Increases

At present, ChampionX Corp boasts a trailing dividend yield of 1.10% and a forward yield of 1.14%, signaling expectations for the dividend to rise over the next year. As of September 30, 2023, the dividend payout ratio stands at 0.22, which suggests a sustainable distribution of earnings.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

ChampionX Corp’s profitability rank stands at 6 out of 10, with a growth rank of 6 out of 10. This provides a fair outlook on the company’s financial health. The company’s revenue has seen an average annual increase of 8.00%, and its earnings have grown by approximately 12.10% per year on average over the past three years. These figures, although not industry-leading, indicate a solid revenue model and the ability to grow earnings, which are crucial for sustaining dividends.

A Cautionary Note for Investors

While ChampionX’s dividend payments and growth rates appear stable, investors are advised to factor in the volatile nature of the energy sector and the company’s strategic initiatives when making investment decisions. The commitment of ChampionX Corp to dividends is apparent, but its future as a dividend king in the energy sector is yet to be determined.

Business Investments United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

