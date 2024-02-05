Challenges and Fundraising Strategies for Digital Health Startups in 2024

In 2024, the landscape for digital health startups is expected to be characterized by significant challenges. These challenges will likely compel startups to reassess their fundraising strategies and business models. The venture capital space is anticipated to change, with investor priorities shifting towards profitability, rather than mere growth. This seismic shift could lead to startups fundraising at lower valuations, considering acquisition opportunities, or in some extreme cases, contemplating ceasing operations.

Understanding the Fundraising Landscape

Cheryl Cheng, CEO of Vive Collective, an industry-leading digital health startup, predicts that companies that landed large funding rounds in 2021 will face critical fundraising milestones in 2024. These startups may encounter reduced valuations and exits. Cheng further states that startups that are close to being EBITDA positive or possess strong unit economics will find it easier to raise capital. This implies that the startups demonstrating solid growth over the last two years will likely have a more manageable fundraising journey.

Strategic Alternatives for Startups

As the fundraising landscape evolves, digital health startups are advised to face reality and consider their strategic alternatives. Ian Wijaya, Managing Director at Lazard, echoes this viewpoint. He emphasizes that startups, in the face of discerning investor behavior, should consider potential sales. Wijaya advises that the best M&A outcomes often occur when companies are bought rather than sold. This suggests that startups should engage with potential buyers proactively to maximize their strategic options.

Profitability Over Growth: A New Era

As investor priorities pivot towards profitability over growth, digital health startups need to adjust their strategies accordingly. This shift in investor behavior highlights the need for startups to confront valuation overhangs, explore opportunities for acquisition or exit, and prioritize profitability over growth. The digital health landscape in 2024 emphasizes the importance of strong unit economics and steady growth.

In conclusion, 2024 promises to be a challenging year for digital health startups. Yet, with careful navigation and strategic decision-making, these startups can turn challenges into opportunities, and continue to transform the digital health landscape.