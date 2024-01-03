Chakri Lokapriya Discusses Investment Opportunities in PSUs, Banks, and Green Energy

Chakri Lokapriya, CIO & MD of TCG AMC, recently shared his views on the investment landscape and market outlook, shedding light on sectors like Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), banks, and more. He highlighted the multi-year shift towards green energy and infrastructure that is set to benefit PSUs such as NTPC, NLC, and BHEL. Lokapriya also flagged Sterling and Wilson, a midcap company in the solar industry, as an intriguing investment prospect for 2024, due to its ownership by Reliance Industries and an anticipated increase in green energy orders.

Banking and Smallcaps: Potential for Growth

In the banking sector, Lokapriya identified promise in SBI and ICICI Bank, citing their attractive valuations and robust balance sheets. For smallcaps, he singled out Gujarat Themis, a chemical company with favorable valuations and a burgeoning order book.

PSUs and the Market Outlook

Lokapriya also offered insights on the outlook for PSUs, stating that while some have already seen substantial growth, their valuations remain reasonable. He believes that PSU financials are strong, marked by low NPAs and a pickup in the credit cycle. He echoed Citibank’s optimism on HDFC Bank and expressed caution about the QSR space, suggesting that pharmaceutical companies like Lupin may outperform Cipla.

Fintech and Chemicals: A Cautious Approach

Discussing fintech, Lokapriya indicated that Paytm faces margin challenges while Zomato benefits from a more consumer-focused business model. Lastly, Lokapriya addressed chemicals, recommending a selective approach, and mentioned the potential of Avenue Supermarts if interest rates become more favorable.

Green Energy: The Way Forward

Statkraft is combining wind and solar energy from Germany with hydro power from Norway to guarantee carbon-free power every hour, all year round. This approach is necessary due to the challenges faced by businesses in Germany in their bids to achieve Net Zero, as coal-fired power generation still makes up a significant part of the country’s energy mix. The U.S. energy storage sector saw record growth in 2023, deploying a record 7,322 MWh in the third quarter, with California and Texas being the biggest markets.

Investments in Solar and Battery Storage Systems

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €400 million to support MYTILINEOS Energy and Metals (MYTILINEOS) in deploying a new portfolio of solar PV and battery storage systems projects in Greece and other EU states. The investment is estimated to total €2.5 billion and will add capacity of approximately 2.6GW. MYTILINEOS is focused on sustainability and aims to reduce CO2 emissions.