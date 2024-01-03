en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CDNS Surpasses Annual Savings Bonds Target, Boosts Islamic Investment

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
CDNS Surpasses Annual Savings Bonds Target, Boosts Islamic Investment

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in Pakistan has registered a resounding success in its savings bond initiatives during the current fiscal year. As of December 31st, the institution has managed to eclipse its annual target by securing Rs 950 billion for fresh bonds. This achievement underscores a total realization of Rs 1.6 trillion, significantly surpassing the previous financial year’s target of Rs 1300 billion by a hefty Rs 200 billion.

Revised Targets and Institutional Reforms

The CDNS had set a revised saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the fiscal year 2021-22 as part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s savings culture. This strategy has evidently borne fruit, given the institution’s remarkable performance. In addition to these accomplishments, the CDNS is also undergoing institutional reforms to further improve its efficiency and service delivery. One such reform is the introduction of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to offer convenience and ease of access to bond users.

Growth in Islamic Investment Bonds

On the Islamic investment front, CDNS has demonstrated impressive results. By the end of December, the directorate had collected Rs 50 billion through Islamic investment bonds. Looking ahead, CDNS has set an ambitious target of Rs 75 billion for the next fiscal year 2023-24, signaling a strong commitment to continue expanding its Islamic investment portfolio. Furthermore, for the fiscal year 2022-23, the CDNS has established a goal of Rs 60 billion for Islamic investment, with plans to introduce new products into the market.

Role of Islamic Finance

The CDNS official emphasized the importance of Islamic finance in the global financial sector and its growing inclusion in the economies of major countries. This perspective aligns with the broader trend of increasing interest in Islamic financial products worldwide, as more individuals and institutions seek ethical, Sharia-compliant investment options.

0
Business Investments Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VCORP Invests $400K to Upgrade Lunch Box Outlet Amidst Rising Competition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paphos District in Cyprus Sees Fluctuating Hotel Occupancy Rates

By BNN Correspondents

CMCT Announces Offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock with 8.42% Dividend Yield

By Geeta Pillai

vivo Rings in the New Year with Major Discounts on Latest Smartphones in the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden ...
@Business · 1 min
Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden ...
heart comment 0
EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

By Nitish Verma

EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting
JPMorgan’s New Active ETF: A Game-Changer in the Market?

By María Alejandra Trujillo

JPMorgan's New Active ETF: A Game-Changer in the Market?
Warren Buffett’s Six Investing Lessons for the New Market Highs

By Waqas Arain

Warren Buffett's Six Investing Lessons for the New Market Highs
KBC Group’s Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

KBC Group's Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
20 seconds
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
24 seconds
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
27 seconds
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
1 min
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
2 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
2 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
2 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
2 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app