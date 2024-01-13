en English
Business

CCI Approves GIC’s Stake Increase in India’s Data Infrastructure Trust

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
CCI Approves GIC’s Stake Increase in India’s Data Infrastructure Trust

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country’s anti-trust regulator, has given its green light to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, to expand its stake in Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) specializing in passive telecom infrastructure services. This move involves GIC’s subsidiaries, Valkyrie Investment Pte and Anahera Investments Pte, which will also acquire rights in BIP India Infra Projects Management Services (BIP IndiaInfra), the investment manager of DIT.

GIC’s Expansion in India’s Telecom Sector

This decision by the CCI allows GIC to strengthen its foothold in India’s growing telecom infrastructure sector through DIT, an InvIT sponsored by the U.S.-based Brookfield Asset Management. BIP IndiaInfra, which is tasked with managing the operations and investments of the InvIT, will now see a shift in control, with Valkyrie and Anahera stepping in. This signifies a strategic move by GIC to tap into the potential of India’s burgeoning telecom market.

CCI’s Approval under Green Channel Route

Furthermore, the CCI’s approval was granted under the green channel route, a mechanism that automatically greenlights transactions upon notification to the regulator, indicating that the transaction does not pose any significant risk of impacting competition adversely. This is a clear signal that the regulator believes the proposed transaction does not create any horizontal, vertical, or complementary overlaps between the activities of GIC Group entities and the target entities, ensuring no appreciable adverse effect on competition in the relevant market.

Acquisition of Preference Shares in Jarvis IM HoldCo

Additionally, the CCI has greenlit the acquisition by Valkyrie and Anahera of preference shares and certain rights in BIF IV Jarvis IM Holdco Pte (Jarvis IM HoldCo). Jarvis IM HoldCo is a company established to streamline the governance structure of DIT, further enhancing GIC’s control over the operations of the telecom infrastructure trust.

This approval by the CCI marks a significant milestone for GIC as it continues to expand its investments in India’s telecom infrastructure sector, a key area of growth in the country’s digital economy.

Business Investments Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

