Business

Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF Shifts Investment Strategy in Bitcoin Assets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Cathie Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) has executed a significant shift in its investment strategy concerning Bitcoin-related assets. The fund offloaded all 2.25 million of its shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a sale captured by Bloomberg data. Simultaneously, the fund procured a significant volume of shares, amounting to 4.32 million, in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This acquisition has placed the ARK ETF as the second-largest holder of the ProShares fund. These transactions transpired as Bitcoin rounded off a year marked by substantial attention and performance in the financial markets. The alterations in holdings by the ARK ETF mirror the continuous adjustments by investment funds in response to the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and market dynamics.

A Strategic Rebalance

The decision to divest from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and shift towards Bitcoin futures, specifically through the BITO – ProShares’ Bitcoin Futures ETF, is a strategic move by ARK Invest. This change signifies ARK’s adaptability in a fluctuating market and regulatory environment, and prepares for the launch of two of its ETFs: the ARK 21Shares Spot Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW). This transition to BITO is also a step towards launching ARKB and ARKW after reapplying for a spot Bitcoin ETF, following previous challenges with the U.S. SEC.

Anticipating a Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

These strategic moves come ahead of the potential approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC before January 10, 2024. Cathie Wood remains optimistic about the approval and believes it could lead to increased institutional investment in Bitcoin. The firm’s purchase of BITO shares, making it the second-largest holder of the fund, is surprising, considering its BTC spot ETF application is currently under review. Cathie Wood’s optimistic outlook on the anticipated approval of the Bitcoin ETF by the SEC has instilled hope in the crypto community.

ARK Invest’s New Holdings

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF procured 4.3 million shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO and sold its remaining holdings of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC. The ProShares stake is valued at 9.2 million based on closing prices and now accounts for 5.03% of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, its sixth-largest holding. The fund no longer holds any GBTC shares. Ark 21Shares also has ETF applications filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The ARK ETF’s shift in holdings reflects the continuous adjustments by investment funds in response to the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and market dynamics.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

