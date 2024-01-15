Catalan Government Initiates Strategic Investment Committee to Bolster Infrastructure

In a strategic maneuver aimed at bolstering Catalonia's infrastructure, the Catalan government has launched the Strategic Investment Committee. The committee's primary objective is to delineate a series of key projects for the Spanish government's execution within Catalonia.

Natalia Mas: An Appeal for Parity

Economy Minister of Catalonia, Natalia Mas, highlighted the urgent need for the Spanish government to redress the enduring shortfall in investments within Catalonia. She advocated for a level investment field, reflective of Catalonia's significant contribution to Spain's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Laura Vilagra: A Focus on Infrastructure

Emphasizing the Catalan government's commitment to its citizens, Presidency Minister Laura Vilagra underscored the administration's ongoing negotiations with the Socialists to amplify infrastructure investments. The goal is to elevate the living standards for Catalans through strategic allocation of resources.

Enhanced Mobility: A Priority

The discourse pinpointed the need for improved mobility, suggesting the transfer of the Rodalies commuter rail network to Catalan control as a step in the right direction. Further involvement and investments from the Spanish government were deemed crucial for enhancing road mobility.

Projects on the Horizon

Projects, including enhancements to the N-II road, interchanges between railway lines, and upgrades to the N-260, AP-7, and AP-2 roads, were identified as immediate priorities. These proposed ventures will serve as significant catalysts for the region's infrastructural upliftment.

In November, a landmark agreement was brokered between the Socialists and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), providing for the Rodalies rail network's transfer to Catalonia. In return for the ERC's support of Pedro Sanchez's re-election as Spain's prime minister, the agreement pledged heightened investments.