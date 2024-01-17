Carlyle Secured Lending to Host Conference Call on Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc., a business development company (BDC) traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CGBD, has confirmed it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on February 27, 2024. The purpose of this call is to discuss the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. A news report outlining these results will be released after the market closes on February 26, 2024, providing investors with a detailed examination of the company's financial health.

Access to the Conference Call

The conference call will be open to the public, accessible via a webcast. The link for this webcast will be made available on the company's website, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all interested parties. Subsequently, a recording of the call will be posted on the company's website, allowing those who were unable to attend live to access the information at their convenience.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has been in operation since 2013, specializing in senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. It is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., a subsidiary of the global investment firm, Carlyle. The company's primary focus is on providing directly originated financing solutions across the capital structure.

Carlyle - A Global Investment Force

As a parent company, Carlyle is a formidable force in the global investment landscape. As of September 30, 2023, it had $382 billion in assets under management, manifesting its influential presence in the financial world. Carlyle operates across three segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions. The firm employs over 2,200 individuals across 28 offices worldwide, underlining its global reach and diverse operational structure.