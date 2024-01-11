Caravelle International Raises $6.8M in Private Placement Funding Round

Caravelle International (NASDAQ:CACO), a global ocean technology company, has officially announced a private placement agreement with two institutional investors, aiming to raise a total of $6.8 million. On January 10, 2024, the company received an advance of $1.5 million for the initial tranche of the funding, which totals $3.3 million. The remaining $1.8 million of this initial tranche will be transferred upon the fulfillment of specific post-closing conditions outlined in the securities purchase agreement.

Investment Form and Terms

The investment comes in the form of a Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note, with an 18-month term. This note is repayable in cash at the end of the maturity period. Interestingly, the note is also convertible into ordinary shares of Caravelle International at a rate of $1.00 per share, subject to adjustment as further specified in the Note.

Investor Warrants

As part of the investment agreement, the investors have been granted five-year warrants equivalent to 50% of the funded amount. These warrants, similar to the note, have an exercise price set at $1.00 per share, giving investors the right to buy Caravelle's shares at this price within the next five years.

Utilization of Funds

The net proceeds from the initial tranche, after accounting for the placement agent's fees and other expenses, came to approximately $1 million. Caravelle International plans to utilize these funds to support its general working capital needs. It's important to note that Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for this private placement transaction.

Through this private placement, Caravelle International has ensured additional funding for its operations, providing a solid financial foundation for its future endeavors. The inclusion of convertible notes and investor warrants in the deal introduces a strategic dynamic, potentially fostering a more profound relationship between the company and its institutional investors.