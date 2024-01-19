Caracal Gold PLC Secures USD250,000 Loan for Kilimapesa Mine Operations

Caracal Gold PLC, a gold producer with operations largely focused in East Africa, has secured a loan agreement with CSS Alpha Global Pte Ltd. The loan, amounting to USD250,000, is to be repaid over a 12-month term, carrying a monthly interest rate of 3%.

Loan Repayment and Guarantees

In a bid to encourage lender confidence, the loan comes with a three-month grace period, after which it will be repaid in nine equal installments. Furthermore, Robbie McCrae, the Chief Executive Officer of Caracal Gold PLC, has personally guaranteed 50% of the principal loan amount.

As part of the agreement, the parent company of CSS Alpha Global Pte Ltd will receive 13.0 million shares in Caracal Gold PLC. This is a unique move that intertwines the lender's financial interests with the success of Caracal's operations.

The funds procured from this loan are designated for use as working capital at Caracal's Kilimapesa gold mine.