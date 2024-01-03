Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars

In a significant development in the animal protein marketplace, Bengaluru-based Captain Fresh has raised an additional $13.25 million in its extended Series C funding round. The funding round, led by Andhra Pradesh-based seafood exporter Nekkanti Sea Foods, comes just four months after the previous tranche and signifies the continued confidence of investors in Captain Fresh’s business model.

Investor Confidence and Valuation

Contributing a substantial $6 million, Nekkanti Sea Foods led the funding round. Other notable investors included Shakti Finvest Pvt Ltd, Ravi Shankar Pemmasani, and Shibu Mathai, who infused $4.5 million, $3.3 million, and $300,000 into the company respectively. The funds were raised through the issuance of 1,102 Series C6 compulsory convertible preference shares priced at approximately $9,000 each. Post-funding, Captain Fresh’s valuation has soared to nearly Rs 3,970 crore (around $477 million).

Market Impact and Stakeholder Dynamics

Operating a farm-to-retail platform dealing in fish, seafood, and sheep, Captain Fresh sources directly from agents or farmers. They supply through various channels, including international markets such as the US, Dubai, and Madrid. This latest round of funding brings the total raised by Captain Fresh to approximately $150 million, including a $20 million portion from its Series C round in September 2023.

Following the investment, the CEO and founder’s stake in the company has reduced to 19.20%. New stakeholders have emerged with Nekkanti Sea Foods acquiring a 1.26% stake, Shakti Finvest Pvt Ltd securing 0.76%, and Ravi Shankar Pemmasani holding 0.69%. Matrix Partners continues to be the largest external shareholder with a 13.44% stake, signifying their belief in the firm’s long-term prospects.