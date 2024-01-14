en English
Business

Capital Goods Sector Optimism Signals Potential for Growth and Investment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
The capital goods sector is poised for potential growth and expansion, ushering in a tide of optimism that could stimulate consumption and generate investment opportunities, according to industry experts. The underlying factors contributing to this positive outlook and the implications for the broader economy are the focus of in-depth analysis and discussion.

An Optimistic Outlook for the Capital Goods Sector

As we navigate through the early stages of 2024, the capital goods sector appears to be on the brink of an upswing. Kedar Kadam, Director Listed Investments at Waterfield Advisors, anticipates an increase in consumption if inflation continues to moderate and maintain its low trajectory. His forecast for the sectors likely to see earnings upgrades post the December FY24 quarter include Capital Goods, Indian Pharma, and Building Materials.

Influential Factors in the Market’s Performance

Several elements, both domestic and global, are expected to shape the equity markets in the first half of the calendar year. Key among these are the timing and magnitude of peak interest rates in the US and other developed economies, a potential resurgence in India’s consumption, and the anticipation of general and state elections in mid-2024. In light of these considerations, Kadam advises making staggered investments over the next 6-8 months.

Insight from Market Sentiment Indicators

A study examining the influence of market sentiment on Malaysian firms’ investment between 2000 and 2018 provides further insight into the current market dynamics. The study used a system generalised method of moment (GMM) technique with 673 firms’ unbalanced panel data. The results indicated that both the Business Condition Index (BCI) and Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) significantly affect private firms’ investment decisions. When these sentiment indices rise, firms tend to be more optimistic, leading to increased business fixed investment.

This report’s findings, coupled with Kadam’s insights, suggest that the capital goods sector could potentially experience a fruitful period ahead. However, investors are urged to exercise caution and adopt a long-term perspective in their investment strategies. As always, a diversified portfolio is recommended to mitigate potential risks and maximize rewards.

Business Economy Investments
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

