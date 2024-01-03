Canoo Inc Experiences Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Buy Recommendation

In a day marked by dramatic trading activity, electric vehicle company Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw a significant dip in its stock value by 10.58%, closing at a meager $0.23 per share. Despite this downswing, the stock managed to hover 4.35% above its 52-week low of $0.22. In contrast, the closing price marked a substantial dive from its 52-week high of $1.47.

Trading Volume and Analyst Ratings

The trading session saw a whopping 39.93 million shares change hands, with an average trading volume of 40.52 million shares over a 10-day period. This figure surpasses the 3-month average trading volume of 28.16 million shares. Analysts, however, continue to express confidence in Canoo Inc, assigning it a consensus Buy recommendation with a mean rating of 1.40.

Short-term Performance and Short Interest

The stock’s short-term performance has been less than stellar, witnessing a 5-day decrease of 2.95% and a 30-day decline of 25.81%. Short interest data reveals 121.55 million shares sold, with a short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

Comparative Performance and Growth Prospects

Notwithstanding the recent downturn, Canoo Inc’s 6-month performance has outpaced many of its industry counterparts, recording a -57.41% change in share value, significantly better than the industry average growth rate of 9.30%. Despite a negative earnings growth of -1059.54% over the past five years, 2024 estimates suggest a potential increase in earnings by 66.16%.

Insider and Institutional Holdings

Insider holdings in Canoo Inc stand at 4.78%, with institutional holders owning 20.34% of the shares. The leading institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc and Infini Capital Management Ltd. Mutual funds, specifically the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, are substantial shareholders as well.

As the market anticipates Canoo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report due between March 28 and April 01, analysts predict a 12-month stock forecast upside of 389.51% for the company. With a high price target of $3.00 and a low price target of $1.50, the average twelve-month price prediction for Canoo stands at $2.02.