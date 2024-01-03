Campus Fund’s Second Venture Oversubscribed by 37%: A Boost for Student-led Startups

In a testament to India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, Campus Fund, a venture capital firm committed to nurturing student-led startups, has announced that its second fund has been oversubscribed by 37%. Launched in July 2022 with an initial target of Rs. 75 crore, the fund was met with overwhelming interest from a diverse roster of investors, including substantial institutions, family offices, experienced industry veterans, dynamic entrepreneurs, and astute fund managers.

Capital Distribution and Campus Fund’s Modus Operandi

The capital procured for the second fund was broadly divided, with 54% emanating from institutions and family offices and the remaining 46% being pooled from Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). Notably, a staggering 90% of the total capital was sourced domestically.

Founded by Richa Bajpai, a London Business School alumna and serial entrepreneur with successful ventures such as NextGen in renewable energy and Goodera in her portfolio, Campus Fund stands as a beacon for student entrepreneurs across India. The fund operates with an expansive network of over 60 students nationwide, who scout for promising startups and potential investment opportunities.

Impressive Venture Track Record

Since its conception in November 2020, Campus Fund’s track record is nothing short of impressive, having evaluated over 7000 startups and funneling investments into 23 student-led initiatives. These include innovative companies like Digantara, Sama, and GreenGrahi.

Aiming for a Resilient Startup Ecosystem

In line with the Indian government’s vision of fostering a resilient and innovative startup ecosystem, Campus Fund aims to bolster the growth of student entrepreneurship across the country. By doing so, it seeks to contribute significantly towards India’s goal of emerging as a global startup hub and the third-largest economy.