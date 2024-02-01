Calamos Investments Declares February 2024 Distributions For Closed-End Funds

In a recent announcement, Calamos Investments, a globally diversified investment firm, has unveiled its monthly distributions for its seven closed-end funds for February 2024. The revelation includes distribution source estimates for the Calamos Global Total Return Fund and Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund, based on their year-to-date cumulative experiences.

Compliance with SEC Regulations

The investment firm is also providing necessary information as mandated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the origins of the funds' distributions. The distributions may encompass net investment income, realized capital gains, and return of capital. However, it's essential to note that the return of capital is not a reflection of the fund's performance.

Tax Implications and Actual Amounts

The actual amounts and sources for tax purposes will hinge on the fund's performance for the remainder of the fiscal year and will be subject to tax regulations. Calamos Investments stresses that the market price of shares is subject to fluctuation and that past performance does not necessarily predict future results.

Automatic Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Shareholders have the option to accumulate more shares through an automatic dividend reinvestment plan. This plan offers potential cost savings depending on whether the shares are trading at a premium or discount. Calamos Investments, with its offices spread across several major cities in the United States, offers a wide range of investment services.