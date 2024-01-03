en English
Business

Bullish Sentiment Surrounds Dollar Tree Amidst Active Options Trading

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Bullish Sentiment Surrounds Dollar Tree Amidst Active Options Trading

Recent options trading activity has shone a spotlight on Dollar Tree (DLTR), with a significant majority of traders exhibiting a bullish sentiment towards the retail giant. A thorough analysis revealed that 80% of traders are bullish, while a mere 20% are bearish. A total of 10 unusual trades were identified, with 8 being puts valued at $559,561 and 2 calls, totaling $225,540. The focus of these market movers appears to be a price range between $140.0 and $155.0 for Dollar Tree shares, a range that has prevailed over the past three months.

Interest in Dollar Tree Options

The examination of volume and open interest for options within the aforementioned price range underscores the liquidity and interest these trades have been garnering. Dollar Tree, operating over 16,550 stores across the United States and Canada under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners, has witnessed a balanced composition of its sales in fiscal 2022. About 45% of sales stemmed from consumables, 50% from variety items, and a modest 5% from seasonal items.

Predictions for the Stock Price

An average price target, recently set by a professional analyst, pegs the stock at $149.0. Trading options, while riskier than trading stocks, offers the prospect of higher profits. Traders mitigate this risk through various strategies, including daily education, scaling in and out of trades, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market trends.

Staying Updated with Options Trades

For those seeking real-time updates on options trades for Dollar Tree, services like Benzinga Pro provide timely alerts. The recent bullish sentiment towards Dollar Tree illustrates the potential for growth of the company and is reflective of its robust sales model and its capacity for EPS growth, as cited by Piper Sandler.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

