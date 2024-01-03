en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bullish Sentiment Among ‘Whale’ Investors Towards Freeport-McMoRan: A Deep Dive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Bullish Sentiment Among ‘Whale’ Investors Towards Freeport-McMoRan: A Deep Dive

Recent ‘whale’ investors—those with ample funds at their disposal—have exhibited a bullish sentiment towards Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), an international mining behemoth. An analysis of 16 trades uncovers that 56% of these investors harbour a positive outlook, while the remaining 43% demonstrate a bearish stance. Specifically, these trades comprised of 2 put trades worth $142,750 and 14 call trades valuing $1,058,185.

Price Range of Interest

Over the past three months, the trading focus has predominantly been within a stock price range of $32.0 to $44.0. This concentrated activity indicates that major market players anticipate the stock to oscillate within this range. It represents a significant observation for those keeping a close eye on Freeport-McMoRan’s financial instruments, including users of platforms like Benzinga Pro, which offers real-time trading alerts.

Company Profile and Analyst Expectations

Freeport-McMoRan’s business portfolio encompasses extensive mining operations and assets worldwide, with copper sales forming a key revenue stream. The company’s stock has undergone scrutiny by professional analysts, who have set an average price target of $40.5 over the last 30 days.

Options Trading: High Risk, High Reward

Options trading, while inherently risky, can yield substantial returns. Investors typically deploy a plethora of strategies and tools to offset these inherent risks, which include education, trade adjustments, and market indicators. By employing these strategies, investors stand a chance to capitalize on the potential upside of Freeport-McMoRan’s stock, while safeguarding against possible downturns.

0
Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Niagara Celebrates as Ontario Eliminates Tax on Winery Retail Products

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sri Lanka Foresees 75% Reduction in Living Costs by Q1 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

QBE Group to Pay £386k in Interest for Delayed Covid Insurance Payouts

By BNN Correspondents

SuperDuperDB: Streamlining Corporate Operations with Generative AI in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Global Biosurfactants Market Set for Robust Growth, Poised to Reach US ...
@Business · 4 mins
Global Biosurfactants Market Set for Robust Growth, Poised to Reach US ...
heart comment 0
Embassy REIT Secures Approval for Debt Raising of Rs 2,000 Crore

By BNN Correspondents

Embassy REIT Secures Approval for Debt Raising of Rs 2,000 Crore
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
The Wine Group and Southern Glazer’s Expand National Distribution Agreement

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Wine Group and Southern Glazer's Expand National Distribution Agreement
U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI

By Ayesha Mumtaz

U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI
Latest Headlines
World News
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
35 seconds
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
47 seconds
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
55 seconds
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
2 mins
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
2 mins
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
2 mins
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
2 mins
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
3 mins
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
11 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
12 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
21 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
22 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
31 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
34 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
54 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app