Bulgaria’s Surge in Foreign Direct Investments: A Look at the EUR 3.5 Billion Boost

In a major boost to Bulgaria’s economy, the country has witnessed a significant influx of foreign capital in 2023, with Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) exceeding EUR 3.5 billion. This announcement was made in Varna by the Minister of Innovation and Growth, Milena Stoycheva, and reported by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Investments Spanning Multiple Sectors

The sectors which attracted these investments are diverse, spanning electromobility, electrical components, software, biotechnology, bioeconomy, microelectronics, and mechatronics. The origins of these investments are equally diverse, with investments pouring in from a variety of regions, including Europe, Asia, Turkey, and the United States. This broad interest in Bulgaria’s growth sectors underscores the country’s potential as an emerging global hub for innovation and growth.

Approved Investment Project Certificates

Beyond this, the Ministry of Innovation and Growth has approved investment project certificates amounting to over EUR 300 million. These projects are anticipated to generate more than 2,300 new jobs, contributing significantly to Bulgaria’s labor market and economy.

Largest Foreign Investment in Renewable Energy

Among these investments, a highlight is the largest foreign investment in the Bulgarian renewable energy sector to date. This involves a 229-megawatt photovoltaic project by Rezolv Energy. The project, which is expected to start full production by May 31, 2025, is projected to produce the equivalent of 13% of Bulgaria’s currently installed solar power. CMS advised on the licensing of this project before the Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

Overall, these developments indicate a significant growth in Bulgaria’s economic landscape, fueled by a combination of domestic innovation and foreign investment. They signal a promising future for Bulgaria as a powerhouse in the global economy.