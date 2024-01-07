en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BSP Initiates Tax Adjustments to Boost Capital Acquisition and Attract Investments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
BSP Initiates Tax Adjustments to Boost Capital Acquisition and Attract Investments

In a pivotal move to fortify the financial landscape of the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has set the ball rolling on initiatives designed to bolster capital acquisition for corporations. The crux of the strategy pivots around tax adjustments, a manoeuvre expected to lure a greater influx of investments into the country.

Working Group to Tackle Taxation Hurdles

BSP Governor, Eli Remolona Jr., has announced the establishment of a dedicated working group. This team, comprising members from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Insurance Commission, is tasked with the mission to address tax issues that currently bar the Philippines from emerging markets fund (EMF) indices managed by colossal fund managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

In several countries, these indices enjoy tax-exempt status, a privilege not extended in the Philippines where withholding taxes remain in effect. The EMF focuses their investments on equity securities of issuers based in countries that boast smaller capital markets. In fact, BlackRock commits a staggering minimum of 80% of its net assets to such investments.

Deepening the Philippine Capital Markets

Remolona drew attention to the constraints of Philippine capital markets, noting that trading is typically restricted to highly rated securities. He proposed that granting access to lower-rated securities could enrich the depth of the market.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of individual investment through non-bank financial institutions. He advocated for the availability of affordable investment options, such as those furnished by e-wallet providers and traditional banks, to encourage long-term wealth accumulation and endorse passive investment strategies.

Monetary Settings Remain Tight Amid Inflation

Simultaneously, the Philippine central bank’s monetary settings continue to remain ‘sufficiently tight’ as rice inflation speeds up, hitting the fastest rate in nearly 15 years. The data from December revealed a 3.9% increase in consumer prices from a year ago, marking the slowest pace in 22 months. However, the 2023 average of 6% missed the inflation target for the third consecutive year, posing a challenge to the financial stability of the country.

0
Business Investments Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Canada's Affordability Crisis: The Struggle with Rising Food and Housing Costs
In the shadow of the calendar flipping to 2024, Canadians continue to face the grim reality of an affordability crisis. Tectonic shifts in food and housing costs, two fundamental pillars of daily life, have left countless citizens grappling with an uncertain financial future. A specter of constant struggle looms large with no immediate reprieve in
Canada's Affordability Crisis: The Struggle with Rising Food and Housing Costs
Efficient Technical Meetings: A Proven Methodology to Boost Software Engineering Productivity
16 mins ago
Efficient Technical Meetings: A Proven Methodology to Boost Software Engineering Productivity
Astrological Guide to the Markets: Daily Horoscope and Stock Analysis for January 7, 2024
17 mins ago
Astrological Guide to the Markets: Daily Horoscope and Stock Analysis for January 7, 2024
BLS International: Powering Estonia's E-Residency Program with Secure Digital Identity Solutions
11 mins ago
BLS International: Powering Estonia's E-Residency Program with Secure Digital Identity Solutions
Merkur Slots Ltd Proposes 24-hour Gaming Center in Ayr Town Center
15 mins ago
Merkur Slots Ltd Proposes 24-hour Gaming Center in Ayr Town Center
Canadians Face Rising Food Costs and Family Expenses; New Epstein Case Documents Unveiled
16 mins ago
Canadians Face Rising Food Costs and Family Expenses; New Epstein Case Documents Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
1 min
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
1 min
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
2 mins
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
2 mins
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
2 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
4 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
5 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
6 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
6 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
36 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
40 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
44 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app