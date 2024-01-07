BSP Initiates Tax Adjustments to Boost Capital Acquisition and Attract Investments

In a pivotal move to fortify the financial landscape of the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has set the ball rolling on initiatives designed to bolster capital acquisition for corporations. The crux of the strategy pivots around tax adjustments, a manoeuvre expected to lure a greater influx of investments into the country.

Working Group to Tackle Taxation Hurdles

BSP Governor, Eli Remolona Jr., has announced the establishment of a dedicated working group. This team, comprising members from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Insurance Commission, is tasked with the mission to address tax issues that currently bar the Philippines from emerging markets fund (EMF) indices managed by colossal fund managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

In several countries, these indices enjoy tax-exempt status, a privilege not extended in the Philippines where withholding taxes remain in effect. The EMF focuses their investments on equity securities of issuers based in countries that boast smaller capital markets. In fact, BlackRock commits a staggering minimum of 80% of its net assets to such investments.

Deepening the Philippine Capital Markets

Remolona drew attention to the constraints of Philippine capital markets, noting that trading is typically restricted to highly rated securities. He proposed that granting access to lower-rated securities could enrich the depth of the market.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of individual investment through non-bank financial institutions. He advocated for the availability of affordable investment options, such as those furnished by e-wallet providers and traditional banks, to encourage long-term wealth accumulation and endorse passive investment strategies.

Monetary Settings Remain Tight Amid Inflation

Simultaneously, the Philippine central bank’s monetary settings continue to remain ‘sufficiently tight’ as rice inflation speeds up, hitting the fastest rate in nearly 15 years. The data from December revealed a 3.9% increase in consumer prices from a year ago, marking the slowest pace in 22 months. However, the 2023 average of 6% missed the inflation target for the third consecutive year, posing a challenge to the financial stability of the country.